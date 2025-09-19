Astrix Welcomes Industry Veteran Steve Duryee as Chief Operating Officer

Duryee brings decades of global operational leadership to support Astrix's continued growth and client impact across life sciences.

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astrix, a leading provider of innovative strategies and solutions for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Duryee as Chief Operating Officer. With more than 30 years of experience, Steve joins Astrix to help scale operations, enhance client value, and strengthen collaboration across the company's global consulting and technology services teams.

Steve's arrival marks a significant milestone in Astrix's evolution, as the company continues to expand its global footprint and deepen its impact across the life sciences industry. His leadership will be instrumental in aligning cross-functional teams and optimizing delivery across regions to ensure consistent excellence for clients worldwide.

A Proven Leader with Global Reach

Steve has successfully led culturally diverse teams of over 6,000 professionals and scaled businesses to more than $500 million in revenue. His career spans senior roles at OPEN Health, Meditrial, Wipro, Synchronoss, and BusinessEdge Solutions—where he helped grow the life sciences practice and contributed to its acquisition by EMC (now Dell Technologies).

"Astrix has firmly established itself as a trusted partner to the life sciences industry," said Steve Duryee. "I'm excited to work alongside our talented global team to elevate our offerings and deliver exceptional value to the clients we serve."

A Team-Driven Vision for the Future

Steve's appointment reflects Astrix's commitment to investing in talent and operational excellence across its global organization. His collaborative leadership style and passion for building high-performing teams will empower Astrix's workforce to drive innovation and deliver transformative outcomes for clients.

"As Astrix continues to grow, maintaining operational excellence while exceeding client expectations becomes increasingly complex," said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. "Steve's experience in scaling global operations and fostering cross-functional alignment will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission." Steve Duryee officially joined Astrix on September 8, 2025.

About Astrix

Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community. Through world-class people, process, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business, scientific, and medical outcomes, and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and advanced talent services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.

