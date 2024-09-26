Astro Pak Expands with New Upper Great Lakes Field Office

Astro Pak announces the opening of its tenth field office in Middleton, Wisconsin, enhancing service coverage in the Upper Great Lakes region. This strategic expansion will streamline operations for clients in major cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis, while supporting Wisconsin's growing Biopharma and Life Science Tech Hub. The new facility will be operational in early 2025, continuing Astro Pak's growth in high purity cleaning and passivation services.
COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astro Pak, a leader in high purity cleaning services, has announced the opening of its tenth field service location in Middleton, Wisconsin, a suburb of Madison. This expansion into the Upper Great Lakes region follows the establishment of the company's Gulf Coast Field Office in Ft. Worth, Texas in 2022 and is part of an ongoing strategic plan to optimize service coverage for current and future clients.
The new Upper Great Lakes facility offers several advantages. It extends Astro Pak's reach, allowing for quicker service to clients in the region. Reduced travel distances translate to lower operational costs. The office will serve major cities including Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Green Bay.
Jeff Wassenaar, Astro Pak's Vice President of Business Development and Field Sales, highlighted the strategic importance of the location: "The Wisconsin location puts us closer to our customers in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Green Bay, while also putting us in proximity to the thriving and rapidly growing Biopharma and Life Science Tech Hub centered around Madison and Milwaukee". This hub aims to position Wisconsin as a global leader in personalized medicine, leveraging medical research from regional universities and private companies.
The Upper Great Lakes facility will be staffed by a combination of internal transfers and local hires and house equipment, chemicals, and a fleet of vehicles for field mobilization. It will rely on the neighboring Great Lakes (Indianapolis, IN) facility to support any customer related shop services. Operations are expected to commence in early 2025.
The Upper Great Lakes office is the first of several planned satellite locations to be rolled out in the near future, demonstrating Astro Pak's commitment to growth and improved service delivery. With 65 years of experience in the high purity cleaning industry, Astro Pak is well-positioned to support the critical cleanliness needs of both existing and newly constructed facilities in the Biopharma, Food and Beverage, Semiconductor, Industrial, and Space/Aerospace markets.
Media Contact
Mary Cheng, Astro Pak, 949-270-0812, [email protected], https://astropak.com/
SOURCE Astro Pak
