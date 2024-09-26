Astro Pak Expands with New Upper Great Lakes Field Office

The Wisconsin location puts us closer to our customers while positioning us at the heart of the rapidly growing Biopharma and Life Science Tech Hub in the region Post this

Jeff Wassenaar, Astro Pak's Vice President of Business Development and Field Sales, highlighted the strategic importance of the location: "The Wisconsin location puts us closer to our customers in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Green Bay, while also putting us in proximity to the thriving and rapidly growing Biopharma and Life Science Tech Hub centered around Madison and Milwaukee". This hub aims to position Wisconsin as a global leader in personalized medicine, leveraging medical research from regional universities and private companies.

The Upper Great Lakes facility will be staffed by a combination of internal transfers and local hires and house equipment, chemicals, and a fleet of vehicles for field mobilization. It will rely on the neighboring Great Lakes (Indianapolis, IN) facility to support any customer related shop services. Operations are expected to commence in early 2025.

The Upper Great Lakes office is the first of several planned satellite locations to be rolled out in the near future, demonstrating Astro Pak's commitment to growth and improved service delivery. With 65 years of experience in the high purity cleaning industry, Astro Pak is well-positioned to support the critical cleanliness needs of both existing and newly constructed facilities in the Biopharma, Food and Beverage, Semiconductor, Industrial, and Space/Aerospace markets.

