Astronaut Dr. Eiman Jahangir Launches "A Heart for Space Podcast" Exploring the Mindset Behind Extraordinary Achievement

Cardiologist and astronaut Dr. Eiman Jahangir, the 704th person to travel to space, launches a new podcast series featuring conversations with NASA astronauts, scientists, entrepreneurs, and innovators— about the experiences that shaped them, the failures that tested them, and the resilience that ultimately propelled them forward.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astronaut, cardiologist, author, and speaker Dr. Eiman Jahangir today announced the launch of his new podcast, "A Heart for Space Podcast," a thought-provoking series that explores what it truly takes to pursue—and achieve—the dreams that shape our lives.

Hosted by Dr. Jahangir, the 704th person to travel to space—and the first Nashvillian and first Iranian-American man to do so – the podcast features candid, deeply personal conversations with remarkable guests. From astronauts and physicians to founders and innovators, the guests share the experiences that shaped them, the failures that tested them, and the resilience that ultimately propelled them forward. Blending storytelling with practical insight, A Heart for Space invites listeners to look beyond conventional limits and embrace the courage required to turn possibility into reality.

For Dr. Jahangir, the theme is personal. After immigrating to the United States from Iran as a young child when his family fled the Iran-Iraq war, he spent more than two decades pursuing a dream many considered impossible: becoming an astronaut. In 2024, that dream became reality when, after multiple NASA finalist rounds fizzled out, he traveled to space on Blue Origin's 26th New Shepard mission—and proving that the most meaningful goals are often the ones that demand the greatest perseverance.

"On my long journey to space, I faced moments where it would have been far easier to give up than keep going," said Dr. Jahangir. "But those experiences taught me that the dreams that define us are the ones that require courage, resilience, and a willingness to keep moving forward. 'A Heart for Space Podcast' is about sharing those stories—and helping others see what's possible for themselves."

Inspired by his forthcoming book, A Heart for Space (Forefront Books/Simon & Schuster, August 25) the podcast expands on these ideas through powerful conversations that uncover the mindset behind extraordinary achievement—offering listeners both inspiration and a blueprint for navigating their own ambitions.

The debut lineup of guests reflects that spirit and includes (partial list):

May 26: Chris "Hanks" Sembroski is a commercial astronaut and member of Inspiration4—the first all-civilian orbital space mission. A U.S. Air Force veteran and aerospace professional, his story reflects the power of curiosity, preparation, and saying yes when opportunity—and risk—arrive at the same moment.

June 23: Richard Wiese is a world-class explorer, TV host, scientist and author. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro at age 11 and has since journeyed to all seven continents, tagging jaguars in the Yucatan jungles, leading expeditions to Australia's Northern Territory participating in the largest medical expedition ever conducted on Mt. Everest, traveling with Bedouins in Africa, and cross-country skiing to the North Pole. The youngest president in the history of The Explorers Club, Richard is also host of the Emmy-winning TV series, Born to Explore, and co-host of Weekends with Yankee, the public television series about New England.

July 7: Leah Solivan is the founder of TaskRabbit who transformed a simple idea into a global marketplace before its acquisition by IKEA. Now Founder and Managing Director of Precedent.vc, she supports the next generation of founders building transformative companies. Her journey is one of vision, resilience, and reinvention—offering a candid look at what it takes to turn an idea into something that changes how people live and work.

July 21: Dr. Scott Parazynski is a physician, inventor, and NASA astronaut who flew five Space Shuttle missions and conducted seven spacewalks before becoming the first astronaut to summit Mount Everest. Now CEO of OnwardAir, his career continues to push the boundaries of exploration and innovation, embodying a lifelong commitment to testing the limits of human potential.

August 4: Andrew Parris is a three-time Emmy Award–winning engineer and NASA engineer who spent 13 years supporting Space Shuttle and International Space Station operations, as well as astronaut training. Now co-founder of The Inspired 24, he is helping others pursue their own spaceflight ambitions, demonstrating that there are many paths to reaching beyond Earth.

Through each episode, "A Heart for Space Podcast" explores a central idea: that extraordinary achievements are not defined by a single moment, but by the mindset and persistence required to reach them. A Heart for Space Podcast is now available on major podcast platforms.

About Dr. Eiman Jahangir

Eiman Jahangir, MD, MPH, is a professor of medicine and radiology in Nashville, Tennessee, where he serves as a leading cardiologist. A graduate of the University. of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine, he completed his internal medicine residency at Boston University Medical Center and his cardiovascular fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and chapters advancing the understanding of heart health.

Born in Tehran during the Iran–Iraq War, Eiman immigrated to Nashville at age four, where childhood visits to the US Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville sparked his lifelong passion for space exploration. After being named a finalist in two NASA Astronaut Candidate selection cycles, he became the first Iranian-American man to travel to space on August 29, 2024, flying aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard (NS-26) sponsored through a global MoonDAO competition. A member of The Explorers Club, he is the first commercial physician astronaut and the third cardiologist to travel to space, where he conducted research examining the genetic and immune effects of spaceflight. As a keynote speaker, Eiman shares lessons on resilience, overcoming self-doubt, and pursuing purpose-driven goals, bridging the worlds of medicine and space exploration. His first book, A Heart for Space will be published on August 25th by Forefront Books/Simon & Schuster.

Media Contact

Chris Roslan, Roslan & Associates Public Relations, 1 9175385629, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Eiman Jahangir