AstronetX Awarded Multi-Year Phase III SBIR Contract from AFRL to Begin Development of Lunar Camera Network

"There's an exciting opportunity to incorporate new technologies into deep space multi-purpose imaging systems, including very large format commercial sensors that can simultaneously deliver high resolution and wide field of view, as well as innovative software algorithms for autonomous operations," said Dr. Jon Morse, AstronetX President and Chief Science Officer. "We look forward to collaborating with other organizations providing cislunar transportation and communications infrastructure as we develop our capabilities."

AstronetX's multi-use commercial data services model is designed to meet the requirements of numerous customer segments including government, universities, research institutes, and the private sector.

"Our objective is to provide multi-use commercial data services from cislunar space to support the safety of autonomous and crewed missions, enable frontier space science studies, and respond to emerging markets in order to serve the growing needs of the Department of Defense and other United States government agencies, allied nations, the global science community, and the private sector," said Robert Lasky, AstronetX Chief Operating Officer. "With AFRL's continued support, we're able to begin developing the technology to deliver data for these important applications."

AstronetX was previously awarded an AFWERX Direct-to-Phase II contract with matching funds from AFRL and USSF Space Systems Command in 2021 to design a lunar-based telescope concept. Under the Phase III SBIR contract, AstronetX will develop and test its telescope technology.

