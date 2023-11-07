AstronetX Awarded Multi-Year Science Grant to Develop Lunar Surface Telescope

AstronetX PBC, a Connecticut-based in-space commercial data services firm, has been awarded a $1.2M research grant by The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation (Moore Foundation) to design a telescope concept and develop enabling technologies for acquiring space science data from the surface of the moon.
WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstronetX PBC, a Connecticut-based in-space commercial data services firm, has been awarded a $1.2M research grant by The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation (Moore Foundation) to design a telescope concept and develop enabling technologies for acquiring space science data from the surface of the moon.
The Moore Foundation grant supports scientific research and technology development activities during 2023-2025. The principal investigator on the award is Dr. Jon Morse, AstronetX President and Chief Science Officer. A science team supported under research subawards includes scientists from Louisiana State University, Mississippi State University, the SETI Institute, and others. Planned activity expands on work completed under a prior 2021 Moore Foundation grant.
"AstronetX was founded to create new space-based observational and database services for scientists, scholars, and enthusiasts. We believe there's a breakthrough-moment in our lunar platform's promise to serve the space science community, and we're excited for the opportunity to create a platform for path-breaking scientific discovery," said Dr. Morse. "Our telescope concept will provide valuable and unique data for time-domain investigations of exoplanets, solar system objects, and the lunar environment."
The envisioned AstronetX commercial, lunar-based imaging network will serve scientific applications in astrophysics, solar system science, Earth science, and planetary defense.
"Our objective is to create a robust and multi-purpose business that enables customers to conduct frontier space science studies and environmental monitoring," said Robert Lasky, AstronetX Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "The Moore Foundation's anchor support of our work enables us to pursue our mission to develop new tools and technologies to empower scientific discoveries and public interest in science and space exploration."
About AstronetX
AstronetX is a Delaware public benefit corporation based in Westport, CT, established in 2019 to provide multi-purpose, space-based observational and database services to customers spanning government agencies, the space science community, and the private sector to enable frontier research in the Earth and space sciences for the benefit of humanity.
For more information, visit www.astronetx.com or email [email protected].
About The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation
The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation fosters path-breaking scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvements and preservation of the special character of the San Francisco Bay Area.
For more information, visit www.moore.org.
Media Contact
Press, AstronetX PBC, 1 203-557-3100, [email protected], www.astronetx.com
SOURCE AstronetX PBC
Share this article