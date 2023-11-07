AstronetX Awarded Multi-Year Science Grant to Develop Lunar Surface Telescope

This grant enables a breakthrough-moment in our pursuit to provide space-based observational and database services from the lunar surface. Post this

"AstronetX was founded to create new space-based observational and database services for scientists, scholars, and enthusiasts. We believe there's a breakthrough-moment in our lunar platform's promise to serve the space science community, and we're excited for the opportunity to create a platform for path-breaking scientific discovery," said Dr. Morse. "Our telescope concept will provide valuable and unique data for time-domain investigations of exoplanets, solar system objects, and the lunar environment."

The envisioned AstronetX commercial, lunar-based imaging network will serve scientific applications in astrophysics, solar system science, Earth science, and planetary defense.

"Our objective is to create a robust and multi-purpose business that enables customers to conduct frontier space science studies and environmental monitoring," said Robert Lasky, AstronetX Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "The Moore Foundation's anchor support of our work enables us to pursue our mission to develop new tools and technologies to empower scientific discoveries and public interest in science and space exploration."

