AstroTurf and Coast to Coast Turf Enhance Campus Recreation Experience at Washington State University with New Turf Installations

Philip Snider, CEO of AstroTurf, stated, "Our mission is to enhance the recreational and intramural sports experience through top-tier turf solutions. Our success at WSU, in partnership with Coast to Coast Turf, is a testament to this commitment."

Additionally, the Grimes Way Playfield, another campus recreation facility, has been revamped. The 72,848 square foot space now features the RootZone 3D3 Trionic Blend, offering students, faculty, and staff a world-class recreational environment.

Steve Webb, President of Coast to Coast Turf, said, "We're delighted to have upgraded these recreational fields into top-notch facilities. Our partnership with AstroTurf and WSU enables us to create spaces that inspire recreational play, fitness, and foster a sense of community."

This series of projects reaffirms the successful collaboration between AstroTurf, Coast to Coast Turf, and Washington State University in redefining recreational, intramural, and collegiate sports facilities. AstroTurf and Coast to Coast Turf look forward to continuing their joint efforts with WSU, with a commitment to providing innovative, high-quality turf solutions that enhance the Pullman, WA campus.

About AstroTurf

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf has redefined the way the game is played. The company offers advanced, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies.

About Coast to Coast Turf

Coast to Coast Turf provides expert sports field construction and maintenance services, including design, installation, repairs, and upkeep, ensuring athletic fields are safe, durable, and high-performing.

SOURCE AstroTurf