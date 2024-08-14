AstroTurf and the College Football Hall of Fame Announce Dynamic Partnership with New AstroTurf Playing Field Installation

This collaboration with AstroTurf will allow us to showcase the best in field innovation on our 45-yard Peach Bowl Field, which is a highlight of the guest experience for fans of all ages Post this

"I am beyond excited about AstroTurf's partnership with the College Football Hall of Fame," said Gary Jones, Marketing Director at AstroTurf. "This collaboration is a perfect match of tradition and innovation. Our innovative synthetic turf systems will provide a dynamic way for fans to engage with the history and thrill of college football, right here where heroes are honored."

AstroTurf fields are designed to replicate the feel and performance of natural grass. This installation not only enhances the visitor experience but also pays homage to the sport's memorable plays and legendary players and coaches who have made college football a cornerstone of American sports culture.

"As the nation's only College Football Hall of Fame, we strive to bring our guests an unforgettable, state-of-the-art experience," said Kimberly Beaudin, President and CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame. "This collaboration with AstroTurf will allow us to showcase the best in field innovation on our 45-yard Peach Bowl Field, which is a highlight of the guest experience for fans of all ages testing their abilities in kicking, throwing and catching the game-winning touchdown."

The College Football Hall of Fame is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary in Atlanta, also known as the "Capital of College Football."

About AstroTurf

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.

About the College Football Hall of Fame

The national Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is dedicated to its mission to inspire and entertain by celebrating the passion and traditions of college football and its greatest players and coaches. The Hall celebrates the universal values of hard work, integrity and perseverance and fulfills its mission through storytelling, impactful programs and unique experiences focused on the core of preservation, celebration, and inspiration. Located in the heart of Atlanta's sports, entertainment and tourism district, the Hall provides visitors with a highly immersive, interactive, and engaging experience using a blend of historic college football artifacts and state-of-the-art, interactive multimedia exhibits. The National Football Foundation (NFF) founded the Hall in 1951 to immortalize the greatest players and coaches as role models for future generations and established its new home in Atlanta in 2014. The College Football Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization that provides a national platform for community outreach, education, and character development initiatives, and serves as a premier special event venue. For more information on the Hall, a 10-year TripAdvisor ® Certificate of Excellence recipient, please visit http://www.cfbhall.com.

