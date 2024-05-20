AstroTurf Announces New RootZone 3D3 Installation at Grand Valley State University's Lubbers Stadium

Our new AstroTurf surface creates an edge in player safety, performance, and in recruiting Post this

"We are excited to partner with Grand Valley State University in bringing top-tier athletic infrastructure to their prestigious football program," said Todd DeWolfe, President of AstroTurf Great Lakes. "This installation not only represents the commitment of GVSU to their student-athletes but also demonstrates the advanced engineering and athlete-focused design of AstroTurf's products."

"We are extremely excited to provide a state-of-the-art surface for our student-athletes," said GVSU Head Football Coach Scott Wooster. "Our new AstroTurf surface creates an edge in player safety, performance, and in recruiting. The ability to mitigate head, knee, and extremity injury while providing a fast, stable playing surface will enhance what is already the best stadium and game day experience in the country!"

AstroTurf Great Lakes ensured that the installation met the highest standards of quality and efficiency. "We are proud to deliver an exceptional product that elevates the game-day experience for both players and fans," said DeWolfe.

The AstroTurf RootZone 3D3 field is ready for the upcoming football season, promising to be a game-changer for the Lakers. Grand Valley State University, along with its athletes and supporters, can look forward to experiencing the next level of athletic performance and spectator enjoyment.

About AstroTurf: AstroTurf is synonymous with quality, innovation, and performance in synthetic turf. The company continues to lead the industry with high-end sports surfaces for a variety of applications, including football, baseball, field hockey, soccer, and more. AstroTurf's commitment to excellence drives its relentless innovation and customer satisfaction.

