AstroTurf Corporation Celebrates 4th Annual AstroTurf Day on March 21st

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 4th annual AstroTurf Day, a momentous occasion that honors our rich history and the hard work of our incredible team," said Gary Jones, Director of Marketing at AstroTurf Corporation. "This day is a testament to our enduring commitment to innovation and the communities we serve. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of artificial turf."

AstroTurf Day serves as a reminder of the transformative power of AstroTurf surfaces in sports and recreation. It's an opportunity for us to showcase our dedication to providing top-notch solutions that enhance performance, safety, and sustainability.

As we celebrate AstroTurf Day on March 21st, we invite our employees, partners, customers, and communities to join us in recognizing the impact of AstroTurf surfaces and the people behind them.

For more information about AstroTurf Corporation and AstroTurf Day celebrations, please visit http://www.astroturf.com

About AstroTurf Corporation: AstroTurf Corporation is a global leader in artificial turf solutions, providing innovative surfaces for sports, landscape, and recreational applications. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, AstroTurf continues to redefine the industry with cutting-edge technology and unmatched quality. From professional sports venues to community parks, AstroTurf surfaces deliver performance, safety, and sustainability for all.

Gary Jones, www.astroturf.com, 800-723-1253, [email protected], www.astroturf.com

