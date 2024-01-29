AstroTurf's cutting-edge technology will assist us in our preparation of Championship caliber play for the Atlanta Braves organization Post this

Key features of the Diamond Series RBI Turf System include:

Advanced Fiber Technology: The Diamond Series RBI Turf System incorporates AstroTurf's cutting-edge fiber technology, providing an exceptional playing experience that closely mimics natural grass. Durability: This advanced turf system is built to withstand heavy usage, ensuring that Cool Today Park can host a wide range of events without compromising the quality of the field. Player Safety: The safety of athletes is of paramount importance, and the Diamond Series RBI Turf System along with a Brock® Shock Pad offers superior shock absorption and traction, reducing the risk of injuries. Low Maintenance: Cool Today Park's ground crew will benefit from the low-maintenance nature of the AstroTurf system, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of maintaining the facility.

Commenting on this exciting installation, Wes Allen, AstroTurf Regional Sales Manager said, "We are thrilled to have partnered with Tandum Construction on this project for the Atlanta Braves. The Diamond Series RBI Turf System is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch playing surfaces for professional sports teams. Cool Today Park is now equipped with a turf system that meets the highest standards of performance and aesthetics."

Michael Dunn, Vice President, Atlanta Braves Florida Operations, added, "AstroTurf's cutting-edge technology will assist us in our preparation of Championship caliber play for the Atlanta Braves organization."

AstroTurf Corporation has a long history of delivering innovative turf solutions to sports facilities worldwide, and the installation at Cool Today Park further solidifies the company's reputation for excellence in the industry.

About AstroTurf Corporation: AstroTurf Corporation is a leader in the artificial turf industry with a rich history spanning several decades. Known for its innovation and commitment to quality, AstroTurf has provided cutting-edge turf systems to sports facilities, universities, and professional teams across the globe.

Media Contact

Gary Jones, AstroTurf, 706-581-1253, [email protected], www.astroturf.com

Twitter

SOURCE AstroTurf