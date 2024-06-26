AstroTurf Corporation Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

We applaud AstroTurf Corporation for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label Post this

The AstroTurf Rootzone® 3D3 Blend GT-B can now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.

Biobased products help address climate change by offering renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products; sequester carbon dioxide, lowering the concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere that contribute to climate change; create and expand markets; are generally safer for people and the environment than their petroleum-based counterparts; and represent incredible technological advances and innovations.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce the new RootZone 3D3 Blend GT-B to the market, a significant milestone for AstroTurf and the industry as a whole" said Rob Mitchell, AstroTurf Vice President of Business Development. "Being the first USDA BioPreferred certified product for sports fields is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation. This product not only sets a new standard for environmentally conscious turf solutions but also showcases our dedication to providing the highest quality and performance for our customers. We believe this advancement will inspire positive change across the industry, paving the way for more sustainable practices in sports field construction and maintenance."

"We applaud AstroTurf Corporation for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, AstroTurf Corporation joins an expanding list of businesses combatting inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum."

In the latest Economic Impact Report released by USDA, the biobased products industry supported 4.6 million American jobs; contributed $470 billion to the U.S. economy and generated 2.79 jobs in other sectors of the economy for every biobased job. Biobased products also have a substantial environmental impact, displacing about 9.4 million barrels of oil a year, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year.

About AstroTurf:

For more than almost 60 years, AstroTurf has been at the forefront of innovating sports surfaces. Known for its superior quality and cutting-edge technology, AstroTurf manufactures turf systems that prioritize safety, performance, and durability, catering to a wide range of sports including soccer, football, baseball, and more.

About the USDA BioPreferred Program

With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA's

BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.

More than 1,800 companies across the U.S. and in 47 countries participate in the Program. From farm and field all the way through the manufacturing process, the expanding market for biobased products creates jobs, supports rural economic growth in America, and has a positive impact on our planet. Have questions? Please contact: Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program at [email protected].

