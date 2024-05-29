AstroTurf Corporation Joins the Green Sports Alliance in a Major Move Toward Sustainability in Sports

Together, we aim to drive significant environmental solutions and set new standards for ecological responsibility in sports. Post this

Green Sports Alliance Executive Director, Roger McClendon, shared his excitement about this new collaboration: "We are thrilled to welcome AstroTurf Corporation as a member. Its pioneering spirit and leadership in the development of sustainable sports solutions make AstroTurf Corporation a valuable member of Green Sports Alliance. Together, we aim to drive significant environmental solutions and set new standards for ecological responsibility in sports."

AstroTurf Corporation, along with its esteemed sports brands AstroTurf fields, Rekortan tracks, and Laykold courts, will be actively participating in the Green Sports Alliance's annual summit scheduled for June in Los Angeles. This event will serve as a platform for AstroTurf and other industry leaders to showcase their sustainable practices and innovations, fostering a collaborative environment for sharing knowledge and advancing sustainability in sports.

About AstroTurf Corporation: For almost 60 years, AstroTurf has been a pioneer in the synthetic turf industry, dedicated to manufacturing state-of-the-art products that enhance athletic performance and safety. With a portfolio that includes AstroTurf fields, Rekortan tracks, and Laykold courts, the company is committed to advancing the development of innovative and sustainable sports surfaces worldwide.

About The Green Sports Alliance: The Green Sports Alliance is the largest, most influential, and initial driver of environmental and social responsibility across the sports industry. We have over 230 members spanning teams, venues and universities, sports leagues, and sustainable solutions providers.

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people work, live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. Through the Play to Zero® program, it leads the embrace of renewable energy, waste diversion, water efficiency, and environmentally preferable practices. Through its marquee event greening division, The Green Sports Alliance delivers best-in-class sustainable productions to minimize environmental impacts and maximize community legacies, driving scalability and replications across the industry.

The Green Sports Alliance is committed to sharing best practices, visit greensportsalliance.org

