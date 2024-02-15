AstroTurf Corporation Launches BestWay Cooperative Purchasing Program

With this program, we aim to empower our customers to make informed decisions while enjoying the benefits of cooperative purchasing. Post this

"We are pleased to introduce the BestWay Cooperative Purchasing Program, which allows organizations to streamline their procurement process and access AstroTurf's cutting-edge products and services with unparalleled ease," said Kim Summers, Director of Cooperative Purchasing for Sport Group Americas. "With this program, we aim to empower our customers to make informed decisions while enjoying the benefits of cooperative purchasing."

The BestWay Cooperative Purchasing Program is available in all 50 states and Canada, providing comprehensive coverage for sports fields, tracks, courts, and landscape solutions. By partnering with AstroTurf, institutions can now consolidate their purchasing efforts and leverage our expertise to create world-class sporting facilities.

"Through the BestWay Cooperative Purchasing Program, we are dedicated to fostering collaboration and driving value for our customers," remarked Summers. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service and support every step of the way, ensuring that our clients achieve their goals efficiently and cost-effectively."

AstroTurf Corporation's BestWay Cooperative Purchasing Program is poised to advance the sports and recreational surfacing industry, offering a convenient, cost-efficient solution for institutions of all sizes. For more information about this exciting initiative, please visit http://www.astroturf.com

About AstroTurf Corporation:

AstroTurf Corporation, a division of Sport Group, is a global leader in synthetic sports surfaces, providing innovative solutions for a wide range of athletic applications. With a rich legacy spanning over five decades, AstroTurf has revolutionized the sports industry with its cutting-edge turf systems, setting the standard for performance, durability, and safety.

Under the umbrella of AstroTurf Corporation, our family of brands includes:

AstroTurf Fields: Renowned for its advanced turf technology, AstroTurf Fields offers high-performance synthetic turf systems for football, soccer, baseball, lacrosse, field hockey, and more. Trusted by professional athletes, collegiate programs, and recreational facilities worldwide, AstroTurf Fields delivers unmatched playability and resilience.

Laykold Courts: As the preferred choice for tennis and basketball courts, Laykold surfaces combine superior traction, cushioning, and durability. Whether for competitive play or recreational use, Laykold Courts provide an optimal playing experience, allowing athletes to perform at their best.

Rekortan Tracks: Designed for speed and precision, Rekortan tracks are synonymous with excellence in track and field. Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of athletes, coaches, and facilities, Rekortan surfaces offer exceptional grip, shock absorption, and longevity, enabling runners to achieve record-breaking performances.

SYNLawn Landscape: Transforming outdoor spaces into lush, low-maintenance havens, SYNLawn Landscape offers premium artificial grass solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal projects. With its realistic look and feel, SYNLawn enhances curb appeal while conserving water and reducing maintenance costs.

