AstroTurf Corporation Welcomes Kevin Christman as Regional Sales Manager for Indiana

DALTON, Ga., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstroTurf Corporation, the leader in synthetic turf innovation, is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Christman as the new Regional Sales Manager for Indiana. With a rich history in sports and an impressive track record in Major League Baseball, Kevin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the AstroTurf team.
Kevin Christman, a resident of Noblesville, Indiana, originally hails from San Jose, California. A graduate of Archbishop Mitty High School, Kevin has an illustrious career that includes playing for the Philadelphia Phillies organization and serving as an MLB Scout for the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants. Notably, he was a member of the San Francisco Giants during their 2010, 2012, and 2014 World Series Championship wins.
Throughout his career, Kevin has played a pivotal role in the recruitment and development of numerous MLB players, including All Stars like Geoff Jenkins, Brian Banks, Scott Karl, Chris Dominguez, Sean Hjelle, Adam Duvall, and many others.
Kevin expressed his excitement about joining AstroTurf, stating, "I am excited and motivated to be on board with a company with such a rich tradition and strong growth potential. I am thrilled about the future and joining a team of great experienced influences."
Joe Gaeta, AstroTurf's Northeast Regional General Manager, shared his enthusiasm for Kevin's addition to the team: "Kevin's extensive background in sports and his proven ability to build successful relationships make him an invaluable asset to AstroTurf. We are confident that his experience and passion for excellence will significantly contribute to our growth and success in the Indiana region."
As AstroTurf continues to lead the industry with innovative products and solutions, the addition of Kevin Christman aligns with the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. His appointment marks a significant step forward in strengthening AstroTurf's presence and service in Indiana.
About AstroTurf Corporation:
AstroTurf Corporation is a world leader in synthetic turf solutions, offering innovative and sustainable products for sports fields, recreational areas, and commercial applications. With a focus on quality and performance, AstroTurf continues to set the standard for synthetic turf systems worldwide.
