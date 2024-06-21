AstroTurf Corporation Welcomes Kevin Christman as Regional Sales Manager for Indiana

Kevin's extensive background in sports and his proven ability to build successful relationships make him an invaluable asset to AstroTurf Post this

Throughout his career, Kevin has played a pivotal role in the recruitment and development of numerous MLB players, including All Stars like Geoff Jenkins, Brian Banks, Scott Karl, Chris Dominguez, Sean Hjelle, Adam Duvall, and many others.

Kevin expressed his excitement about joining AstroTurf, stating, "I am excited and motivated to be on board with a company with such a rich tradition and strong growth potential. I am thrilled about the future and joining a team of great experienced influences."

Joe Gaeta, AstroTurf's Northeast Regional General Manager, shared his enthusiasm for Kevin's addition to the team: "Kevin's extensive background in sports and his proven ability to build successful relationships make him an invaluable asset to AstroTurf. We are confident that his experience and passion for excellence will significantly contribute to our growth and success in the Indiana region."

As AstroTurf continues to lead the industry with innovative products and solutions, the addition of Kevin Christman aligns with the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. His appointment marks a significant step forward in strengthening AstroTurf's presence and service in Indiana.

For more information about AstroTurf and its innovative turf solutions, please visit http://www.astroturf.com.

About AstroTurf Corporation:

AstroTurf Corporation is a world leader in synthetic turf solutions, offering innovative and sustainable products for sports fields, recreational areas, and commercial applications. With a focus on quality and performance, AstroTurf continues to set the standard for synthetic turf systems worldwide.

Media Contact

Gary Jones, AstroTurf, 800-723-8873, [email protected], www.astroturf.com

Twitter

SOURCE AstroTurf