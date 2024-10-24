AstroTurf Crew Restores Pisgah High School Football Field in Record Time Following Devasting Flooding

The damage caused by the flooding was overwhelming, and we feared the field might be lost for the season. But AstroTurf came through for us in a big way. Post this

AstroTurf would like to recognize the exceptional efforts of the crew who worked on the field: Wes Howard, Dustin Bradley, Spencer Bradley, Uriel Mora Galicia, Antonio Navarro Hernandez, CJ Fuller, Mario Del Valle Flores, and Estephen Del Valle Carrer. Their professionalism, dedication, and skill were key to completing the restoration on time, despite the challenging conditions.

Trevor Putnam, Superintendent of Haywood County Schools, praised the crew's efforts, saying, "The damage caused by the flooding was overwhelming, and we feared the field might be lost for the season. But AstroTurf came through for us in a big way. The team they sent worked tirelessly to restore the field in time for our kids to play. Their quick action and incredible workmanship made all the difference, and we are deeply grateful."

The restoration of Pisgah High School's football field is yet another testament to AstroTurf's commitment to its customers and communities in need. AstroTurf's dedication to quality and resilience, coupled with the hard work of its specialized crews, ensures that communities can recover quickly and continue their traditions.

With the field fully restored, Pisgah High School's football team will be able to finish their season on their own field, bringing back a sense of normalcy and hope to the community.

About AstroTurf: As the original creator of synthetic turf, AstroTurf has been providing premium athletic surfaces for almost 60 years. Known for durability, innovation, and performance, AstroTurf products are designed to enhance the athlete experience and serve communities across the country. AstroTurf's superior technology and commitment to customer satisfaction have made it the preferred choice for schools, universities, and sports complexes nationwide.

