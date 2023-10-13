AstroTurf Elevates Marshall University's Athletic Field with the Elite Diamond Series Baseball System

Our partners at AstroTurf heard our plan, embraced it, and then helped us find solutions to make it happen. Tweet this

AstroTurf's Diamond Series is renowned for its exceptional tailor-made approach, merging the authentic feel and playability of both grass and clay to create a superior playing surface. Through intensive research and development, this system has been crafted to provide a home-field advantage and a natural gameplay experience, ensuring each field is as unique as the players who grace it.

The Diamond Series encompasses three distinct systems: RBI, OPS, and HR, each meticulously designed to offer control over the field's playability while ensuring budgetary adherence. AstroTurf is dedicated to ensuring that each system aligns seamlessly with the unique needs and preferences of coaches and players.

Our innovative technology and high-quality materials guarantee a playing field that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also exceptionally durable:

The Diamond Series utilizes nylon in the base paths and infield, we ensure realistic sliding distances and enhance durability in high-trafficked areas. It employs specialized fibers, variable pile heights, and tunable infill ratios, achieving optimal playability. AstroTurf prioritizes a data-driven and consultative approach, providing comprehensive metrics, testing data, and thorough consultations with coaches to understand their unique field playability preferences. This dedication ensures that each field's speed and bounce characteristics are meticulously refined to meet and exceed client expectations.

With more installations in Division 1 Baseball fields than all other synthetic turf companies, the Diamond Series stands as a testament to AstroTurf's industry dominance and excellence in performance. Its application extends beyond baseball, gaining traction in softball and demonstrating its versatility across various sports.

With the installation at Marshall University, AstroTurf reaffirms its status as a pioneer in crafting premium, high-performing athletic fields, and underscores our dedication to advancing the quality of play for athletes at all levels.

