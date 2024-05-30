AstroTurf Named Official Synthetic Turf and Hybrid Turf Partner of LA Galaxy

As a leader in the sports surface technology space, their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability mirrors many of the LA Galaxy's values as we work to advance the sport of soccer. Post this

Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy remarked, "The LA Galaxy are thrilled to collaborate and partner with AstroTurf. As a leader in the sports surface technology space, their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability mirrors many of the LA Galaxy's values as we work to advance the sport of soccer."

This strategic alliance highlights both AstroTurf's and LA Galaxy's dedication to advancing the sport of soccer globally. It aims to foster a deeper engagement with soccer fans and athletes, promoting a shared passion for sporting excellence and innovation. As part of this partnership, AFE Sports, AstroTurf's exclusive distributor in Southern California, will expertly manage the synthetic turf needs of the Galaxy to ensure top-tier performance.

Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships added, "This partnership with AstroTurf is a significant step forward. We are excited to be growing our relationship and continuing to integrate their cutting-edge turf solutions across Dignity Health Sports Park, providing athletes with top-quality surfaces that enhance performance and reduce injury risks. This collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in every aspect of our operations."

About AstroTurf Corporation: For more almost 60 years, AstroTurf has been at the forefront of innovating sports surfaces. Known for its superior quality and cutting-edge technology, AstroTurf manufactures turf systems that prioritize safety, performance, and durability, catering to a wide range of sports including soccer, football, baseball, and more.

About AFE Sports: AFE Sports is the leader in providing value-added construction services to our customers by creating a successful partnership with them throughout the construction process. Serving southern California for over 20 years, AFE Sports is a self-performing design/build firm specializing in sports park construction. Our pledge is to establish lasting relationships with our customers by gaining trust through exceptional performance by every member of the construction team and exceeding our client's construction expectations.

About AEG: Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at http://www.aegworldwide.com.

About The LA Galaxy: The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney, the LA Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with legendary players like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing L. A. over the team's 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit http://www.lagalaxy.com.

Media Contact

Gary Jones, AstroTurf, 800-723-8873, [email protected], www.astroturf.com

Twitter

SOURCE AstroTurf