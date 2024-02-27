AstroTurf Names Aaron Klotz as National Director of Baseball and Softball

I am a believer in Aaron Klotz, as well as his companies' ability to produce a high-end baseball field Post this

"Aaron's unique blend of on-field expertise and industry knowledge makes him the perfect fit to lead our baseball and softball initiatives," stated Philip Snider, COO of AstroTurf. "His unwavering passion for the game and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with AstroTurf's mission to offer superior playing surfaces that enhance performance and player safety."

AstroTurf's Diamond Series baseball turf system exemplifies the company's dedication to innovation and quality. Engineered with innovative technology, the Diamond Series provides unparalleled durability, consistency, and player comfort, ensuring optimal playing conditions regardless of weather or usage.

"In the world of artificial turf, there are two names that represent the gold standard, it's AstroTurf and Aaron Klotz," stated Mike Bell, University of Pittsburgh Head Baseball Coach. "From start to finish install, yearly maintenance and understanding the science behind the surface, Klotz is the best in business, a true leader in the industry of artificial turf."

"I am incredibly thrilled to take on this new role at AstroTurf and drive the delivery of top-tier playing surfaces for baseball and softball enthusiasts," remarked Aaron Klotz. "Having personally witnessed the transformative impact of superior turf systems on player performance, I am eager to leverage AstroTurf's advanced solutions to elevate the game at every level."

"Aaron and Astro Turf have been nothing but the very best when it comes to product, service, follow up, care level, and passion for what they do," said Vanderbilt Head Baseball Coach, Tim Corbin. We have used AstroTurf for the last 12 years and have had two different installs during that time. Their product has continued to get better, and their attention to the detail of the 'grass and dirt' relationship on a turf field is at a different level. I am a believer in Aaron Klotz, as well as their companies' ability to produce a high-end baseball field."

As AstroTurf's National Director of Baseball and Softball, Aaron Klotz will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sport, fostering innovation, and enriching player experiences nationwide.

