AstroTurf Unveils State-of-the-Art Baseball Field at Rock Hill High School in Ironton, Ohio

"We are thrilled to partner with Rock Hill High School to deliver a state-of-the-art baseball field utilizing our RBI Diamond Series system," said Dan Isaac, AstroTurf Regional Sales Manager. "This project exemplifies our dedication to providing high-quality athletic surfaces that elevate the playing experience for athletes and contribute to the success of the community."

Rock Hill High School officials expressed their satisfaction with the project, emphasizing the seamless collaboration with the AstroTurf team. "Working with AstroTurf was a fantastic experience," said Barry Litteral, Head Baseball Coach at Rock Hill High School. "Their team was professional, knowledgeable, and made the entire process incredibly easy for us. We couldn't be happier with the outcome and are excited for our athletes to utilize this top-of-the-line facility."

Rock Hill High School, located in Ironton, Ohio, has a rich tradition of athletic excellence and serves as a cornerstone of the local community. The addition of the AstroTurf baseball field further enhances the school's commitment to providing outstanding athletic opportunities for its students and the surrounding area.

About AstroTurf

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf has revolutionized the game. The brand offers advanced, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems equipped with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities are choosing AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Media Contact

Twitter

