AstroTurf Welcomes Pat Waer as New Regional Sales Manager for Northern California

Pat Waer's extensive coaching background and dedication to athlete development align perfectly with AstroTurf's mission to provide the highest quality sports surfaces Post this

"I am excited to help serve our athletes by providing the best playing surface on the market," said Pat Waer. "Having coached on AstroTurf, the benefits to athletes and programs from the professional level to the recreational level are immeasurable. The resources and technology available to a company like AstroTurf are second to none. All these resources are dedicated to making the playing experience safer, more consistent, and allowing our athletes, young and old, to maximize their experience. I am thrilled to be a part of AstroTurf."

Pat's background is rooted in athletic excellence and academic commitment. Throughout his career, he has coached numerous athletes who have gone on to play professional sports, including MLB stars like Aaron Judge and Jordan Luplow. His expertise in recruiting and coaching has left a lasting impact on many programs, fostering the development of players at all levels.

Dominick Berarducci, AstroTurf's Northwest Region General Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for Pat's appointment, stating, "Pat Waer's extensive coaching background and dedication to athlete development align perfectly with AstroTurf's mission to provide the highest quality sports surfaces. His understanding of the unique needs of athletes and coaches will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in Northern California. We are thrilled to welcome Pat to our team."

In addition to his professional achievements, Pat holds a B.A. in history from Washington State University and a Master's degree in education from National University.

AstroTurf is confident that Pat Waer's appointment will further enhance the company's ability to deliver exceptional products and services to the Northern California region. His passion for sports and commitment to excellence make him a perfect fit for the AstroTurf family.

About AstroTurf

AstroTurf is the inventor and leading manufacturer of synthetic turf systems for sports, recreation, and landscape applications. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to providing safe, durable, and high-performance surfaces, AstroTurf continues to set the standard for the industry.

Media Contact

Gary Jones, AstroTurf, 800-723-8873, [email protected], www.astroturf.com

Twitter

SOURCE AstroTurf