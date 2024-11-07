AstroTurf Wins Synthetic Turf Council's 2024 Award for USA Field Hockey Project at UNC Charlotte

Winning this award from the STC underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries in synthetic turf technology Post this

"Winning this award from the STC underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries in synthetic turf technology," said AstroTurf's Director of Marketing, Gary Jones. "Our collaboration with USA Field Hockey allowed us to provide them with a cutting-edge surface that not only supports athletes' peak performance but also promotes environmental stewardship."

A Field Built for High Performance and Elite Training

The Poligras Paris GT Zero field provides USA Field Hockey athletes with a fast, flat, and true playing surface, essential for elite training. Featuring Turf Glide technology, the turf offers superior friction reduction, allowing for a smoother play experience.

"The new Paris turf has transformed our training," said David Passmore, Head Coach of the U.S. Women's National Team. "It provides an optimal, fast surface that remains consistent over time, preparing our athletes for the highest levels of competition, including the Paris 2024 Olympics."

A Commitment to Sustainability

AstroTurf's Poligras Paris GT Zero field underscores the company's commitment to sustainability. By integrating bio-based materials and significantly reducing water dependency, this turf exemplifies AstroTurf's forward-thinking approach to sports field design. "Developing products that reduce the environmental impact is crucial," emphasized Craig Parnham, USA Field Hockey's Director of High Performance. "The Poligras Paris GT Zero turf embodies our shared vision for sustainable sports infrastructure."

AstroTurf's collaboration with USA Field Hockey reflects a shared commitment to elevating field hockey training in the United States. The USA Field Hockey facility at UNC Charlotte now serves as a world-class training venue, positioning the sport at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The STC is a leading trade association dedicated to promoting, educating, and advocating for synthetic turf advancements. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers, end users, and the public with credible information on synthetic turf's safety, environmental impact, and technical specifications.

About AstroTurf

AstroTurf has been a pioneer in synthetic turf technology, delivering high-performance, durable, and eco-friendly turf solutions across sports disciplines. Recognized for quality and innovation, AstroTurf's surfaces are the choice for sports facilities worldwide. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

