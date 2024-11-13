A reliable surface makes all the difference in high-stakes games, and AstroTurf helps raise the level of competition across the sport Post this

"Field hockey is a game of precision and pace, and our fields are designed to enhance both," said Melissa Vassalotti-Twist, Director of Field Hockey for AstroTurf. "We're honored to play a part in the journey of these exceptional teams, and to support athletes competing at their best on surfaces built for elite play. This company and invention have been pivotal in driving the growth of field hockey for decades, but we continue to raise the bar with new technology and innovations in field design."

Meanwhile, in Division III, 12 tournament teams are also playing on AstroTurf fields, including Bryn Mawr College and Wesleyan University, both making history with their first-ever NCAA tournament appearances. The two programs recently transitioned from infill fields to AstroTurf's Paris GT dry surface system—a specialized turf designed to enhance agility and control. Since the switch, Bryn Mawr has averaged 2.15 goals per game while significantly outshooting its opponents, while Wesleyan's offensive power has surged with an impressive 3.13 goals per game average.

With field hockey's unique demands for consistent speed and precision, AstroTurf fields have become foundational to collegiate field hockey. Surfaces like the A12, Poligras, and Paris GT systems cater specifically to the sport's requirements, offering a reliable base that allows players to focus on skill and strategy without concern for footing or ball movement inconsistencies. With fields that align closely with the needs of college teams, AstroTurf is not just a playing surface but a key component of training and competition for athletes across divisions.

"AstroTurf's field quality means athletes can trust their footing, ball control, and pace," said Vassalotti-Twist. "A reliable surface makes all the difference in high-stakes games, and AstroTurf helps raise the level of competition across the sport." Twist won three National Championships and three ACC Championships as a player for the University of Maryland.

As the NCAA tournament progresses, AstroTurf's impact on collegiate field hockey is clearer than ever, providing the surfaces that support peak performance and define the game at its highest levels. From cutting-edge technology to specialized field design, AstroTurf's commitment to the sport is showcased as teams chase championships on fields designed for success.

