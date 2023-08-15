Asymmetry Group, LLC Ranks No. 1050 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"We're proud to support some of the most innovative companies in the world and are deeply appreciative to our team for consistently delivering the impactful work that has led to our growth." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Asymmetry has never set growth as a goal," says Lief. "Rather, we view it as recognition of delivering high value work to our clients in the life sciences industry. We're proud to support some of the most innovative companies in the world and are deeply appreciative to our team for consistently delivering the impactful work that has led to our growth."

Yakir Siegal, Managing Director of Asymmetry Group notes "We thank Inc. 5000 for this tremendous recognition and appreciate the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver value. We look forward to continuing to grow in partnership with our clients."

About Asymmetry Group, LLC

Founded on the principle that asymmetric information and decisions are critical to unlocking step-change value in the healthcare system, Asymmetry Group is focused on empowering our clients to unlock the full potential of their innovations. Our team combines expertise from industry roles, academia and traditional consulting firms to partner with our clients and achieve exceptional results. Working at the intersection of strategy and operations, Asymmetry Group provides comprehensive support to commercialize innovation and manage large-scale, complex transformations. We're proud to be a small part of the complex ecosystem catalyzing innovation in healthcare to deliver improved outcomes to patients around the world. For more information, visit www.asymmetrygroup.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

