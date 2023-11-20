At Ford Field, Trace3 and Detroit Lions Unveil a New Chapter in NFL Tech

Trace3, a leader in technology solutions and services, unveiled its groundbreaking collaboration with the Detroit Lions, showcasing an innovative Analytics War Room that places the team at the forefront of the NFL's technological revolution. Post this

The Power of Data and AI in Enhancing Fan Experience:

During the event, Ashton Mullinix from the Detroit Lions emphasized the significant impact of their collaboration with Trace3. In acknowledging how their partnership focuses on revolutionizing fan engagement and contributing positively to Detroit's economic growth.

Mullinix explained the unique role of sports in this context to revitalize Detroit with technology and praised Trace3 as a standout partner in the technology sector, owing to their unparalleled expertise, innovative approach, and forward-thinking vision.

Josh Lindstrom from Trace3 then took the stage, building upon Ashton Mullinix's remarks, commenting on the immense potential that lies in integrating data across multiple platforms.

Envisaged applications of this technology include:

Personalized Fan Engagement: Leveraging AI to offer bespoke dining recommendations and exclusive game-related promotions at local restaurants.

Revolutionized Transportation: Using predictive analytics to optimize public transport schedules and routes, ensuring smooth and efficient travel for fans on game days.

Immersive Media Experiences: Curating personalized content streams and interactive platforms to engage fans in and out of the stadium.

Economic and Community Development: Utilizing data-driven insights to boost local business and contribute to community-building initiatives.

Sustainability and Health Initiatives: Implementing smart solutions for environmental sustainability and public health and safety around the stadium and the city.

Broader Impact and Future Visions:

This collaboration is a testament to the Detroit Lions' and Trace3's commitment to innovation and community development. Amon-Ra St. Brown, in attendance with NFL Films, praised the Lions' efforts in connecting with their fans through technology.

Feedback from the event, spanning across generations, echoed a shared optimism for the future of sports entertainment and its role in the educational and economic sectors.

Closing Remarks and Tribute:

The event concluded with a tribute from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, celebrating the partnership as a symbol of hope and advancement for Detroit. Her message underscored the state's commitment to technological and economic growth, aligning perfectly with the goals of Trace3 and the Detroit Lions.

For more insights into this groundbreaking partnership and its future endeavors, please reach out to Trace3.

About Trace3:

Trace3 delivers business transformation. We consult on, integrate, and operate convergent solutions across data, security, and cloud that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable value. For more information, visit http://www.trace3.com

