At NEOGOV 2025 User Conference AI-powered workforce management solutions take center stage

"In a time of uncertainty for federal government job seekers and employers alike, and in the wake of the federal government shutdown, we're happy to see this data and to be able to offer a positive outlook for workers looking to continue a career in public service," said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV.

From Jan. to June 2025, the number of open public sector jobs decreased by 12 percent. However, there has been a 50 percent increase in open jobs from 2023 to 2025. Concurrently, applicants per open job increased by 18 percent, a positive for hiring managers. As an example, while this represents an upward trend for administrative positions, applicants per job for trade positions showed no signs of growth.

NEOGOV's upcoming suite of AI-powered workforce management solutions will help meet these challenges. They will enhance efficiency, ultimately empowering workers to spend more time on meaningful tasks that improve job satisfaction. The new tools will include features such as smart job recommendations, document summarization and conversational search via voice or text.

At Ignite, Denise Hemke, chief product officer at NEOGOV, spoke about AI as a key turning point for state and local government agencies. "We know what keeps public sector leaders up at night, whether you're in HR or public safety, is recruiting, retention, and efficiency. These new AI-driven solutions will create 'public sector superworkers,' helping employees address these concerns and so much more. Employees will be able to work smarter and serve their communities more effectively. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and I couldn't be more excited about the future," remarked Hemke.

NEOGOV first began serving state and local organizations with its HR software solutions in 2000. It expanded to the public safety market in 2020, with the acquisition of PowerDMS. Earlier this year, NEOGOV was acquired by the EQT X Fund (EQT) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). Recently, NEOGOV received authorization to provide its solutions to the federal government with FedRAMP Authorization, which ensures the highest levels of safety and security.

NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company serving more than 10,000 organizations, is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOVS's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

