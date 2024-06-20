At Work On Purpose Announces Opening of The Loft in Blue Ash, Ohio

"The Loft will be a first-class office space that both supports productivity and inspires creativity," said AWOP Founder and President Chuck Proudfit. Post this

The Loft draws its name from the origins of Proudfit's consultancy, SKILLSOURCE, which began in a loft bedroom more than two decades ago—a space where Proudfit could dream about possibilities. The concept for The Loft materialized when Proudfit and Joseph Bakhit, the property owner, envisioned creating a welcoming, community-oriented office space that had a Christian spirit of service. The Loft is one of many AWOP initiatives to bring the Christian spirit of service to workplaces across the city, and beyond. Additionally, The Loft is inspired by The Hope Center, a shared workspace for Christian nonprofits in Dallas, Texas, which serves as a model for fostering a collaborative environment for Kingdom entrepreneurs.

The Loft features large windows with beautiful views and abundant natural light. Amenities include: on-site, free and convenient parking; WiFi; private, break-out meeting rooms; a conference room which is fully equipped for virtual meetings; unique huddle spaces for collaboration; independent workstations; shared kitchen space; and access to adjacent coworking spaces.

The Christian ministries and enterprises calling The Loft "home" will have community, and they will also have affordable office space, all of which is part of what makes The Loft another BIZNISTRY itself, explained Proudfit. Proudfit coined the term BIZNISTRY to describe an organization that merges business and ministry, serving both economic and spiritual purposes. A BIZNISTRY integrates ministry into its day-to day operations, aims to be self-sustaining, and dedicates resources and profits to further faith-based initiatives that positively impact the world. The Loft is an example of such a BIZNISTRY, again making the space unique in Cincinnati. "It's economically generative, and on the ministry side, it creates this unique community environment for faith-based individuals in the workplace," explained Proudfit.

For more information on The Loft or to get a tour of the facility, call Joseph Bakhit at (513) 226-5883.

About At Work On Purpose (AWOP)

At Work On Purpose is a pioneer in the workplace ministry movement, advancing citywide workplace ministry around the world. More than 12,000 individuals from the private, public, and social sectors are a part of the AWOP community in Greater Cincinnati alone, with thousands of others in the AWOP network globally.

For more information on AWOP and its specific initiatives, visit http://atworkonpurpose.org/ or call 800-513-9580.

Media Contact

Laura Jackson, At Work On Purpose, (513) 477-2652, [email protected], https://atworkonpurpose.org/

SOURCE At Work On Purpose