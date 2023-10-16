ATA Cosmetics Launches The Jade Applicator™, Redefining Skincare And Makeup Application

"The Jade Applicator isn't just about applying makeup and skincare. It's about giving people the opportunity to treat themselves to a calming experience in the midst of their busy day without taking extra time." Tweet this

The beauty and cosmetics industry is thriving and constantly evolving with innovative products and techniques. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of sustainability, hygiene and the efficacy of new beauty tools once they are available. A recent study showed 70-90% of tested sponges and brushes were contaminated with bacteria. The Jade Applicator offers effective application and addresses concerns related to bacterial contamination and easy cleaning methods.

"The Jade Applicator isn't just about applying makeup and skincare. It's about giving people the opportunity to treat themselves to a calming experience in the midst of their busy day without taking extra time," said Jen Sugermeyer, the visionary and founder of ATA Cosmetics. "It's about creating better habits today so we have a more confident and brighter tomorrow. It's about creating a better solution for your skin and the environment that isn't wasteful and saves people both time and money. Whether it's creams, lotions, serums, foundations, blushes,concealers, or just a general massage to the face, The Jade Applicator is your versatile companion. Your skin deserves the best, and now, you can have it every day!"

The Jade Applicator is a durable and reusable product that eliminates the constant need for replacing an application tool. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/jadeapplicator.

About ATA Cosmetics

ATA Cosmetics is a skincare brand focused on mind, body, and skin. Their goal is to create better habits and quality skincare to help create a more confident tomorrow. . They focus on the quality and result of each natural, safe and sustainable product in their line. Their mission is to not magically stop aging, but to introduce better products and elevated experiences so their clients feel better in the skin they're in.

The visionary and founder of ATA Cosmetics, Jen Sugermeyer, has experienced firsthand the negative impacts of using cheap products and gross application methods on her skin overtime. That's when Jen began finding a better way to apply her makeup and skincare. The Jade Applicator™ was born and Jen became obsessed with creating an all-natural skincare brand to help people look and feel their best. Jen was passionate about creating a lifestyle brand that encompasses not just skincare, but mindset as well. ATA stands for Attitude, Thoughts, and Actions; the only three things you can control. Focusing on these three areas will not only put you in the driver's seat of your life, but help elevate the experience you have on this planet. For more information, visit https://www.atacosmetics.com/.

