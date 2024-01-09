ATA Show Uses Celerant's POS System in Pop-up Show Store for Third Year

We're excited to utilize Celerant's point of sale system again. It's always a good opportunity for business owners in the archery and bowhunting industry to see the mobile POS software in action. -Jennifer Mazur, Senior Director of Outreach and Education for the ATA Post this

"We're excited to utilize Celerant's point of sale system again," stated Jennifer Mazur, Senior Director of Outreach and Education for the ATA. "It's always a good opportunity for business owners in the archery and bowhunting industry to see the mobile POS software in action and from the consumer's perspective. We encourage our archery dealers to visit our store at the show to see Celerant's software and learn how they can add on new sales channels for their business by visiting Celerant's booth at the show."

In addition to the ATA Show store, Celerant will exhibit its point of sale, range management and eCommerce software at booth #1043. Archery dealers can learn how to manage their entire business more efficiently, saving time with modern technology. Dealers can serve customers better by adding new sales channels, such as eCommerce and mobile apps. Dealers can further increase sales by integrating with distributors, such as Kinsey's, to help automate the ordering process and sell more products without stocking merchandise.

"Celerant is proud to support the small, independent archery retailers," stated Michele Salerno, Director of Marketing and Asst. VP of Celerant. "Over these past couple of years especially, it has been so much more important for these dealers to incorporate an online marketing strategy. We are eager to continue to help educate them on the importance of how embracing technology can help their business grow and be more competitive."

ATA 2024 Show Special:

Celerant is offering $500 savings for archery dealers at the ATA Show. Learn more at http://www.celerant.com/atashow or visit booth #1043 – January 11-13 at America's Center.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant has supported the archery and outdoor sports industries since 1999 with innovative retail software, enabling dealers to expand their business in-store and online. As a preferred software provider for the ATA, NSSF, NRA and NASGW, Celerant provides point of sale, eCommerce, distributor integrations, A&D/e4473, range and membership management, marketplace integrations, and more. For more information, visit http://www.celerant.com/blog.

About Archery Trade Association

The ATA is the organization for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, sales representatives and others working in the archery and bowhunting industry. Since 1953, the ATA has been the driving force in defending, educating, and lobbying for the greater good of the industry and sport. We preserve and promote archery and bowhunting's rich heritage to ensure active consumer participation, and successful manufacturing and retailing for generations to come. For more information, please visit http://www.archerytrade.org.

Media Contact

Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], https://www.celerant.com

SOURCE Celerant Technology