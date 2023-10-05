Atalan Tech Secures Financing to Transform Healthcare with AI-Powered Clinician Well-Being Solutions

We are thrilled to have secured $2.5 million in our Seed Round, a strong testament to the mission Atalan Tech embodies. We believe in putting the care back into healthcare by empowering healthcare leaders to proactively manage the lifecycle of clinician and nurse well-being and retention. Tweet this

The newly raised capital will play a pivotal role in propelling Atalan Tech forward in its next phase of growth, as the company realizes its mission of revolutionizing the healthcare industry through humanized AI applications. The funds will be strategically allocated to fuel research and development, expand the talented team of interdisciplinary scientists, and ramp up sales and marketing efforts.

Tiffany Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Atalan Tech, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to have secured $2.5 million in our Seed Round, a strong testament to the mission Atalan Tech embodies. We believe in putting the care back into healthcare by empowering healthcare leaders to proactively manage the lifecycle of clinician and nurse well-being and retention."

Among the prominent investors participating in the growth financing is Excelerate Health Ventures, co-led by OCA Ventures, and several angel investors with deep expertise in the healthcare sector. Their involvement brings not only financial support but also invaluable strategic guidance, industry connections, and expertise in clinician well-being and retention to empower Atalan Tech's rapid growth and effort to move the needle on this critical nationwide issue.

Bobby Bahram, Managing Partner at Excelerate Health Ventures, emphasized their commitment to improving the healthcare system, saying, "Clinician burnout is a pressing issue affecting our medical industry. Atalan Tech's technology allows companies to address this problem at an early stage, ultimately enhancing the lives of healthcare professionals and patients alike."

Atalan Tech has experienced significant client growth this year, owing to its dedicated team of scientists and its burgeoning reputation among clinicians. Sisi Hu, Co-founder and Chief Well-being Economist at Atalan Tech, will share her vast expertise in quantifying the return on investment for preventing clinician and nurse burnout at this year's American Conference on Physician Health, taking place from October 11-13 in partnership with one of Atalan Tech's key health system partners, SSM Health.

Chan and Hu, and the entire Atalan Tech team remain steadfast in their mission to enhance the sustainability of the healthcare industry by prioritizing the well-being and retention of healthcare workers.

To learn more about Atalan Tech, please visit www.AtalanTech.com.

About Atalan Tech:

Founded by a team of esteemed Ph.D. scientists, Atalan Tech harnesses the power of AI to shape the future of healthcare workforce. Atalan Tech equips healthcare organizations with an advanced early warning system, enabling them to forecast, proactively address, and budget for clinical staff burnout and turnover up to 12 months in advance.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-216-5422, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Atalan Tech