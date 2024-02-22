Atalys Announces Major Expansion of Its Manufacturing Facility in the Dominican Republic

The new facility with its advanced technologies and expanded capabilities will enable us to enhance our service offerings, improve turnaround times, and continue delivering exceptional quality products to our customers. Post this

The new building will be dedicated to manual assembly operations with complementary processes of injection molding, pad printing, major tool repairs, and warehousing. Meanwhile, the existing facility will become the company's primary plastics processing site focused on clean room injection molding as well as secondary operations such as testing and packaging.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone in our company's history. With the addition of the new facility, we're poised to substantially increase our production capacity which will allow us to meet the growing demands of our customers more efficiently and effectively. The Dominican Republic has been an excellent location for our operations, offering a skilled workforce and a supportive business environment. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to this region and our confidence in its continued growth," said Vinc Ellerbrock, President and CEO.

The new facility will not only enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities but also bring about several key benefits. With dedicated areas for assembly, tool repair, and warehousing, the new facility will be designed for optimal workflow, leading to greater cost efficiencies and scalability in operations. The new building will also feature state-of-the-art equipment for some injection molding and pad printing, ensuring high-quality production standards. This expansion will also contribute to the local economy by creating new job opportunities in the region.

"We're extremely proud of the team we have built in the Dominican Republic and this expansion reflects their hard work and dedication. The new facility with its advanced technologies and expanded capabilities will enable us to enhance our service offerings, improve turnaround times, and continue delivering exceptional quality products to our customers," Mr. Ellerbrock added.

"Atalys is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency in its manufacturing processes. This expansion is aligned with our vision and mission of being at the forefront of innovation in the medical device manufacturing industry," he concluded.

