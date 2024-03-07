Atalys Completes Integration of Romold, Expanding Capabilities in High Precision Tool Building

As a result of the Romold integration, we're not only a stronger vertically-integrated manufacturing platform, we also now have an enhanced, bigger, and more talented mold making operation. Post this

The consolidation of Romold not only transforms Atalys' Advanced Engineering Center into one of the largest mold building factories in the region with dozens of highly skilled, journeyman mold makers, but also further strengthens the company's unique position as a strategic partner offering customers an expanded range of high-quality, high precision tools with enhanced customization capabilities.

Paul Burton, Chief Operating Officer of Atalys, who oversaw the integration process, highlighted the company's competitive advantage of having its tool building and manufacturing operations under one roof. "Unlike stand-alone tooling vendors that produce molds to someone's design, we produce the tools for ourselves to use in molding. We build molds to maximize the quality and stability of the parts we produce, and we'll modify the tool until we get exactly what is needed in terms of part quality. As a result of the Romold integration, we're not only a stronger vertically-integrated manufacturing platform, we also now have an enhanced, bigger, and more talented mold making operation," Mr. Burton explained.

The addition of Romold has also allowed Atalys, known for its expertise in designing and building extremely precise tools with intricate geometries capable of molding highly complex materials, to redeploy some mold making equipment to the manufacturing floor across all its sites. This has been pivotal and strategic because it enabled the company to build the tooling repair and maintenance capabilities at each of the molding plants. "Now we have the speed across all our manufacturing facilities to turn around any molds that require repair or maintenance, and this translates into unparalleled levels of customer service and superior quality delivery," Mr. Burton stated.

"This upgrade was methodically planned and executed to optimize efficiency and expand tool building capacity. Our integration strategy included a significant focus on advancing our tooling maintenance and repair operations. By streamlining these processes, we have not only improved our operational efficiency but also freed up additional capacity for tool building. This means we're now better positioned to respond swiftly to market demands and client needs, reinforcing our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our service," he added.

Going forward, Atalys is set to capitalize on the successful Romold integration and further cement its position as a leader in high precision tool building. "This is a milestone in our journey towards becoming the go-to partner for complex mold making needs. Our combined expertise, bolstered by this acquisition, will drive innovation and excellence, keeping us at the cutting edge of the industry," Mr. Ellerbrock concluded.

Atalys is a vertically integrated manufacturing platform for the medical device and life sciences industry with R&D, engineering, mold-making, and production expertise across the entire manufacturing process to deliver highly engineered, critical components, and high-precision life-saving parts.

