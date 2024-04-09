Atalys, LLC Announces Acquisition of Schnipke Engraving Co., LLC

With the acquisition of Schnipke Engraving Co., LLC, Atalys deepens its core competencies in extreme precision tooling, optimized plastics processing and molding, and automated components assembly, further extending its leadership in minimally invasive and robotic assisted surgery, as well as in the surgical access, instruments, energy, and drug delivery markets.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atalys, LLC ("Atalys"), a leading vertically integrated manufacturing platform for medical devices known for its comprehensive end-to-end services, announced today its acquisition of Schnipke Engraving Co., LLC ("Schnipke"), a leading manufacturer of plastic injection molded components for some of the world's biggest names in medical devices. This strategic acquisition will enhance Atalys' manufacturing capabilities, technology, and geographic presence.

Throughout its more than 50-year history, Schnipke has established a formidable reputation as one of the pioneers in component manufacturing for highly intricate medical devices. Founded in 1967, Schnipke is known for its ability to build tools in-house and to design and engineer molds that meet the medical device industry's stringent requirements for precision at extremely tight tolerances. Schnipke has tooling and plastic injection molding operations in Ottoville, Ohio and another manufacturing facility in Tucson, Arizona.

"Our acquisition of Schnipke was driven by a focused strategy to deepen our capabilities, capacity, and technical superiority across the entire manufacturing process for medical device components. The addition of Schnipke adds two manufacturing sites for scalable growth, broadens our geographic presence and reach, enables us to serve a wider array of customers, and significantly augments our technical capabilities to best serve those customers" remarked Vinc Ellerbrock, President and CEO of Atalys.

