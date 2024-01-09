Atascadero attorney announces ten reasons parents need an estate plan

Protecting currently held assets, such as retirement funds, and insurance policies are important reasons for parents to have an estate plan. The Law Office of Mary Ann Tardiff, the Atascadero estate planning attorney recently released the top reasons parents need an estate plan.

ATASCADERO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protecting currently held assets, such as retirement funds, and insurance policies are important reasons for parents to have an estate plan. The Law Office of Mary Ann Tardiff, the Atascadero estate planning attorney recently released the top reasons parents need an estate plan.

Estate planning is an important aspect of financial and family planning that helps parents ensure their children are cared for after their passing. Here are 10 reasons why parents should have an estate plan: