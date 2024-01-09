Atascadero attorney announces ten reasons parents need an estate plan

Protecting currently held assets, such as retirement funds, and insurance policies are important reasons for parents to have an estate plan. The Law Office of Mary Ann Tardiff, the Atascadero estate planning attorney recently released the top reasons parents need an estate plan.
ATASCADERO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protecting currently held assets, such as retirement funds, and insurance policies are important reasons for parents to have an estate plan. The Law Office of Mary Ann Tardiff, the Atascadero estate planning attorney recently released the top reasons parents need an estate plan.
Estate planning is an important aspect of financial and family planning that helps parents ensure their children are cared for after their passing. Here are 10 reasons why parents should have an estate plan:
- Asset distribution: An estate plan allows parents to specify how their assets, including property, investments, and personal belongings, should be distributed among their heirs or beneficiaries.
Mary Ann Tardiff, Atascadero's experienced estate planning attorney, can advise on the most successful ways to achieve estate planning goals. Through detailed analysis, Mary Ann can:
- Inventory all assets
- Assist with retitling of assets and preparing deeds
- Transfer those assets so they are properly held in trust
- Establish guardianship for minor children, dependent adults who rely on your care, and even beloved pets
- Assist with setting up college funds
- Make sure favorite philanthropic causes are included in the estate plan
- Draft a will
- Assist in preparing a living will
- Provide guidance for power of attorney related to wills, living wills and trusts
- Establish trusts and other legal entities beneficial to your estate
Whether you are a young person starting out, a family, or a senior citizen, rely on Mary Ann Tardiff to help set up a trust that is appropriate to your circumstances or make changes to an existing trust.
