ATC Labs secures a large order for its 24-band Perceptual Audio Processors from All India Radio (AIR)

ATC Labs, a global audio, and multimedia technology Company announced that Prasar Bharti, India's premier Public Service Broadcaster, has placed an order for 96 units of its flagship rackmount audio processor, Perceptual SoundMax Model Q24-6111. These audio processors will be deployed across 48 FM radio stations in one the world's largest radio broadcast groups, the All India Radio (AIR) broadcasting service operated by Prasar Bharti which operates hundreds of FM and AM radio stations across India. ATC Labs announced that production and delivery of these audio processors will be completed by March 2024, and AIR is expected to proceed with deployment starting in May-June 2024. Once completed, the deployment will substantially increase the adoption of Perceptual SoundMaxTM audio processors by All India Radio and is expected to accelerate the adoption of this technology and similar ATC Labs products by broadcasters worldwide.

NEWARK, N.J. and NOIDA, India, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATC Labs further announced that the models supplied to All India Radio (AIR), will incorporate many new and improved features such as built in RDS encoder, independent processing for dual digital outputs and streaming, streaming encoder, and it will also incorporate ATC Labs's latest enhancement to its audio processing platform including Audio AI algorithms.