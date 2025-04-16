ATC Presents World Premiere of "Bob & Jean: A Love Story"

This stirring and romantic production is based on recently discovered correspondence between Robert Schenkkan's parents during World War II, offering a deeply personal glimpse into their blossoming relationship amidst the turmoil of war. Post this

"Bob & Jean is a deeply personal play for me," Schenkkan says. "Based on the letters my parents wrote while separated during WWII, this production is a love letter to Bob and Jean, but also an exploration of the struggle every generation experiences as they weigh the joys and challenges of commitment. I am eager to bring this World Premiere to Arizona audiences, with its deeply felt and timely message of passion, hard-won hope, and the enduring magic of words."

In a world where communication happens instantly, and fleetingly, people barely have time to process what is going on. Bob & Jean: A Love Story reminds audiences of what can happen when we are more intentional with what we say and write to one another. It will also challenge audiences to remember the impact and power of language.

ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August will direct the play. "This is an extraordinary love story told through the raw, unfiltered emotions of two young people whose words reveal not just the depth of their feelings for one another, but also the struggles and hopes of an entire generation. It's a privilege to bring their voices to life on stage."

ATC's Bob & Jean: A Love Story will run March 23, 2025 through April 12, 2025 in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art (330 S. Scott Ave.) and April 19, 2025 through May 4, 2025 in Greater Phoenix at Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.) Tickets are on sale now; prices begin at $33. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT.

About ATC's Bob & Jean: A Love Story

Lightning strikes and sparks fly when Bob and Jean meet in New York City, 1941. But their instant attraction is cut short as World War II drives the pair thousands of miles apart. While Bob is off to the Pacific as a bomb disposal officer, Jean is headed to boost troop morale as a USO actress. Is their connection strong enough to withstand the winds of war? Travel through their passionate, funny, sometimes desperate correspondence as they navigate battle, USO and Broadway performances, and the human heart. A new play written by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated playwright Robert Schenkkan, Bob & Jean: A Love Story is a stirring and romantic World Premiere that tells the remarkable story of an exhilarating courtship.

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances provide space for individuals to share moments of joy, communion, and relief. The company's diverse range of productions invites audiences to connect, offering an escape from daily pressures and a chance to rediscover the power of community through laughter, love, and reflection. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 57th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Geri Wright. ATC is the only League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member in Arizona; operating in Tucson and Phoenix, and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the Official Arizona State Theatre. More at atc.org.

