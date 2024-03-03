ATCO Inc., Owner of Rogers Market, Selects Fuel Price Management Software to Maintain Ambitious Growth Plans

ATCO Inc. has selected PriceAdvantage as its fuel pricing software platform.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATCO Inc. has selected PriceAdvantage as its fuel pricing software platform. This will allow ATCO Inc. to provide greater pricing insight and accuracy to keep up with their ambitious growth strategy for all their stores, including their high-end convenience store chain, Rogers Market.

PriceAdvantage's industry-exclusive and patented technology provides ATCO with a flexible platform for retail fuel price management at every level of their organization. The PriceAdvantage robust system integrations, report options, and analysis tools provide countless opportunities for the ATCO team to view data from a range of sources and discover previously unseen correlations. PriceAdvantage integrates seamlessly with multiple POS systems to enable price execution and confirmation, streamline their fuel pricing processes and remove the burden of fuel price changes from store personnel. With this exceptional platform, ATCO's young and energized team can gain market insight, manage by exception, refine their fuel pricing processes, and receive price change confirmation.

"With PriceAdvantage managing our fuel pricing system, we are on a really great path!" said Gigi Rogers, owner of ATCO Inc. and creative force behind the Rogers Market concept. "In order to move forward with our overall goals, it was time to divest our old, outdated systems that limited our ability to grow and turn toward the best-in-class option for fuel pricing software."

"It's important for our team to stay on the forefront of technology and innovation," said Dylan Kiser, president of ATCO Inc. and Rogers Market. "As we evolve, we know PriceAdvantage will continue to provide the best user experience and a dynamic solution to meet our ever-changing needs."

"PriceAdvantage will help ATCO quickly determine optimized fuel prices by aggregating critical data – including competitor prices, replacements costs, and historical information. Then, with just one click, ATCO can push those new prices directly to the stores' POS, pumps, and price signs – removing store-level delays and errors," said Chip Stadjuhar, President and CEO of Skyline Products. "In addition, all of our customers receive regular product upgrades and ongoing training throughout the term of their subscription. The software will grow and adapt alongside the ambitions of the ATCO team."

About PriceAdvantage

PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing StrategyTM. The easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel price management and execution software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made electronic price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at priceadvantage.com.

About Skyline Products

Skyline Products helps convenience stores and fuel retailers differentiate themselves and increase automotive traffic through electronic LED and scroll price signs that are Designed to be Bold, Engineered to Last. Since 1970, Skyline has invested heavily in research and development to create the industry's most legible and reliable price signs. Fully designed and manufactured in Colorado Springs, CO, their industry-exclusive technologies provide superior display feedback, unmatched brightness control, exceptional full-bodied digits, advanced energy efficiency, and military-grade durability. Additionally, Skyline provides customers with price-change confirmation and the most advanced sign diagnostics on the market. Learn more at skylineproducts.com.

About ATCO Inc.

ATCO is a family owned business that has owned and operated traditional gas stations and convenience stores on the west coast of Florida since the 1970s. In 2019, ATCO opened the first Rogers Market and launched an aggressive growth strategy. ATCO now operates 19 stores, including 5 under the Rogers Market brand.

About Rogers Market

Rogers Market sets itself apart by focusing on two major elements: design and foodservice. Their vision is to merge the convenience of a c-store and gas station, with the food quality of a restaurant. Food is prepared freshly, made-to-order in onsite restaurant style kitchens with fresh and never frozen ingredients. Their mission is to provide a customer experience that will make you forget you are in a gas station.

For more information on Skyline Products, including PriceAdvantage, please visit skylineproducts.com or email Melissa Archibald at [email protected].

