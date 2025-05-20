ATD Awards: 57 Organizations Win Prestigious ATD BEST Award

"These BEST organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways." —Tony Bingham, ATD president and CEO. Post this

Companies were recognized May 19 during an awards ceremony at the ATD 2025 International Conference & Exposition in Washington, DC.

"These BEST organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and doing so in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and chief executive officer. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."

ATD's BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The global program recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

Be sure to read about the 2025 BEST Award winners in a special issue of TD magazine this June.

Organizations that want to be considered for a BEST Award submit quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications are assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee, which comprises experts in the field.

The 2025 BEST Award Winners

Best of the BEST:

20-Year Winner: TELUS, Vancouver, Canada

19-Year Winner: Wipro Limited, Bangalore, India

16-Year Winner: Tata Consultancy Services, Mumbai, India

15-Year Winner: University Health, San Antonio, Texas

13-Year Winner: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mumbai, India

12-Year Winner: Infosys Limited, Bengaluru, India

11-Year Winner: Florida Blue – Guidewell, Jacksonville, Florida

Top 20 Winners:

1 Panda Restaurant Group, Rosemead, California

2 Apple Federal Credit Union, Fairfax, Virginia

3 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Columbus, Ohio

4 Chailease Holding Company Limited, Taipei

5 Kuveyt Türk, Istanbul, Turkey

6 Indian Oil Corporation Limited, New Delhi, India

7 Suzlon Energy Limited, Pune, India

8 Busey, Champaign, Illinois

9 Fisher Investments, Plano, Texas

10 Amazon India Operations, Bengaluru, India

11 EPAM Systems, Inc., Newtown, Pennsylvania

12 The PPD™ clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waltham, Massachusetts

13 The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

14 Pegasus Airlines , Istanbul, Turkey

15 DataArt , New York, New York

16 Limbach, Warrendale, Pennsylvania

17 Peach State Truck Centers, Norcross, Georgia

18 GCL (Group) Holdings Company Limited, Suzhou, China

19 Axis Bank Limited, Mumbai, India

20 Prometheus Real Estate Group, San Mateo, California

The application for the 2026 BEST Awards opens August 1, 2025.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters, international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

Media Contact

Paula Ketter, Association for Talent Development, 703.683.8100, [email protected], td.org

