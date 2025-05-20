ATD Awards: 57 Organizations Win Prestigious ATD BEST Award

The Association for Talent Development's BEST Awards recognize organizations that use talent development as a strategic business tool to get results.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Talent Development (ATD) honored 57 organizations from around the globe with 2025 BEST Awards. Panda Restaurant Group—a six-time winner based in Rosemead, California—won the first-place ranking.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Infosys Limited, Florida Blue – Guidewell, Tata Consultancy Services, TELUS, University Health, and Wipro Limited received ATD's Best of the BEST Award. This award honors organizations that have won the BEST Award 10 or more times. TELUS—ATD's first-ever Best of the BEST winner—has won this award for 20 straight years.
Companies were recognized May 19 during an awards ceremony at the ATD 2025 International Conference & Exposition in Washington, DC.
"These BEST organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and doing so in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and chief executive officer. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."
ATD's BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The global program recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.
Organizations that want to be considered for a BEST Award submit quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications are assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee, which comprises experts in the field.
The 2025 BEST Award Winners
Best of the BEST:
20-Year Winner: TELUS, Vancouver, Canada
19-Year Winner: Wipro Limited, Bangalore, India
16-Year Winner: Tata Consultancy Services, Mumbai, India
15-Year Winner: University Health, San Antonio, Texas
13-Year Winner: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mumbai, India
12-Year Winner: Infosys Limited, Bengaluru, India
11-Year Winner: Florida Blue – Guidewell, Jacksonville, Florida
Top 20 Winners:
1 Panda Restaurant Group, Rosemead, California
2 Apple Federal Credit Union, Fairfax, Virginia
3 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Columbus, Ohio
4 Chailease Holding Company Limited, Taipei
5 Kuveyt Türk, Istanbul, Turkey
6 Indian Oil Corporation Limited, New Delhi, India
7 Suzlon Energy Limited, Pune, India
8 Busey, Champaign, Illinois
9 Fisher Investments, Plano, Texas
10 Amazon India Operations, Bengaluru, India
11 EPAM Systems, Inc., Newtown, Pennsylvania
12 The PPD™ clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waltham, Massachusetts
13 The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
14 Pegasus Airlines , Istanbul, Turkey
15 DataArt , New York, New York
16 Limbach, Warrendale, Pennsylvania
17 Peach State Truck Centers, Norcross, Georgia
18 GCL (Group) Holdings Company Limited, Suzhou, China
19 Axis Bank Limited, Mumbai, India
20 Prometheus Real Estate Group, San Mateo, California
The application for the 2026 BEST Awards opens August 1, 2025.
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).
ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters, international member networks, and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
