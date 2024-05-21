ATD Awards: 79 Organizations Win Prestigious ATD BEST Award

The BEST award recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Talent Development (ATD) honored 79 organizations from around the globe with 2024 BEST Awards. AMH, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, won the first-place ranking.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Infosys Limited, Florida Blue-Guidewell, Tata Consultancy Services, TELUS, University Health, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, and Wipro Limited received ATD's Best of the BEST Award. This honors organizations that have won the BEST Award 10 or more times. Companies were recognized on May 20 during an awards ceremony at the ATD 2024 International Conference & Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana.
"These BEST organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and CEO. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."
ATD's BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The global award recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.
The 2024 BEST Award winners will be profiled in a special issue of TD magazine next month.
Organizations who want to be considered for a BEST Award submit quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications are assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee, which is comprised of a group of experts in the field.
The 2024 BEST Award Winners
Best of the BEST:
19-Year Winner: TELUS
18-Year Winner: Wipro Limited
15-Year Winner: Tata Consultancy Services
14-Year Winner: University Health
12-Year Winner: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
11-Year Winner: Infosys Limited
11-Year Winner: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
10-Year Winner: Florida Blue-Guidewell
Top 20 Winners:
- AMH
- Saudi Aramco— Technical Services Professional Academy
- NTPC Limited
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Plante Moran
- Capital One
- AKBANK
- Alamo Colleges District
- Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci
- Paylocity
- Cathay Life Insurance Company
- Florida Blue — GuideWell
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
- HCL Technologies
- European Wax Center
- Allianz Commercial
- EXL
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
The list of this year's BEST Award winners can also be found here.
The application for the 2025 BEST Awards opens August 15, 2024.
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).
ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters, international member networks, and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
