ATD Awards: 79 Organizations Win Prestigious ATD BEST Award

"These BEST organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and CEO. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."

ATD's BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The global award recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

The 2024 BEST Award winners will be profiled in a special issue of TD magazine next month.

Organizations who want to be considered for a BEST Award submit quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications are assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee, which is comprised of a group of experts in the field.

The 2024 BEST Award Winners

Best of the BEST:

19-Year Winner: TELUS

18-Year Winner: Wipro Limited

15-Year Winner: Tata Consultancy Services

14-Year Winner: University Health

12-Year Winner: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

11-Year Winner: Infosys Limited

11-Year Winner: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

10-Year Winner: Florida Blue-Guidewell

Top 20 Winners:

AMH Saudi Aramco — Technical Services Professional Academy NTPC Limited Larsen & Toubro Limited Plante Moran Capital One AKBANK Alamo Colleges District Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Paylocity Cathay Life Insurance Company Florida Blue — GuideWell Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) Tech Mahindra Limited Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company HCL Technologies European Wax Center Allianz Commercial EXL The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

The list of this year's BEST Award winners can also be found here.

The application for the 2025 BEST Awards opens August 15, 2024.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters, international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

