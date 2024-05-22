ATD Recognizes Exceptional Achievements in the Talent Development Industry

"ATD award winners reflect a deep commitment to the value of developing people in the workplace. Winning organizations demonstrate how aligning talent development (TD) to business needs can increase the performance and success of organizations worldwide." — Tony Bingham, president and CEO of ATD. Post this

Individual honorees in the Advancing Talent Development category included:

One to Watch Award: Joselito Ereño, Ayala Foundation

Dissertation Award: Yu-Ling Chang , Pennsylvania State University

, Talent Development Outstanding Professional Award: Keith Lillico , Merck & Co.

, Merck & Co. Talent Development Champion Award: Marshall Goldsmith

Talent Development Thought Leader Award: Britt Andreatta

ATD recognized ITRI College of Industrial Technology Research Institute with its Innovation Award. This award recognizes innovation that has had a measurable impact on an organization or audience, is moving the talent development industry forward, is sustainable, and is replicable within or outside the talent development field.

EPAM Systems was honored with the Talent Development for Good Award, which recognizes organizations that leveraged talent development to make significant contributions to improve the lives of others, change an industry or community for the better, or powerfully serve society.

Alliant Insurance Services received the ATD Certification Institute Champion Award. The Champion Award is presented to an individual outside or on the periphery of the talent development profession whose commitment, advocacy, and actions in support of talent development have influenced audiences, organizations, or society. This year's recipient is Marshall Goldsmith.

The Thought Leader Award recognizes individuals' exceptional contributions to talent development. Winners of this award have contributed significant thought leadership to the profession, which has had sustained impact over several years. ATD presented this year's award to Britt Andreatta.

The 2024 Excellence in Practice (EIP) Award winners are recognized for results achieved using practices and solutions from across the scope of talent development. Awards were presented to 29 companies for a total of 26 winning practices.

Practice categories include career development, change management, coaching and mentoring, customer service training, diversity and inclusion, integrated talent management, leadership/management development, learning and development, learning technologies, managing the learning function, onboarding, performance improvement/performance consulting, and sales enablement.

Organizations that received an Excellence in Practice Award included:

ABN AMRO Bank

Albertsons Companies

Bell Partners

Charles Schwab

China Telecom

Cognizant

D&H Distributing

EPAM Systems

Infosys BPM Limited

Kia

Leidos

LocumTenens.com

LPW Training Services

Mars China

Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore

NetEase Games

Sands China Limited

SAP

Siemens

Sinopec Management Institute

TELUS

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Unisys

University of South Florida

Ziraat Bankası

ZTE Corporation

Additional information can be found at td.org/eip.

