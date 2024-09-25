ATD Research: Blended Learning Can Have a Significant Impact on Learning

"About 75 percent of report respondents indicate that the use of blended learning at their organization has increased over the past two years, and the same percentage believe that it will increase over the next two years." — ATD's Blended Learning report Post this

"About 75 percent of report respondents indicate that the use of blended learning at their organization has increased over the past two years, and the same percentage believe that it will increase over the next two years," the report added.

Key findings from the report include:

Organizations use blended learning for new-employee orientation and employee development. Organizations also value the flexibility of blended learning.

Creating blended learning programs involves combining and managing multiple internal and external resources. Designers and facilitators often juggle content from multiple sources on different learning platforms.

A wide variety of skills are required to successfully design and develop blended learning programs. Communication, creating learning content, and designing the curriculum are the skills most organizations report as extremely important.

"More than 60 percent of respondents say that creating a blended learning program is more time intensive than an average learning program at their organization," the report said. "To help ameliorate that challenge, TD professionals should consider using external facilitators or instructional designers, as well as external content from a variety of sources."

ATD surveyed 360 TD professionals about the benefits and challenges of blended learning, how organizations create blended learning programs and what they use them for, and what skills TD professionals need to become experts at blended learning design and delivery.

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on October 17 at 2 p.m. ET.

