ATD Research: Critical Skills Gaps Still Exist in Organizations

"TD professionals need to understand the skills that are required for employees to be efficient and effective at their jobs. Then, they should identify the root cause of the skills gap, determine what behaviors are necessary to meet goals, and prioritize a path to fill them," the report recommended.

Organizations are using many ways to address the skills gaps, including:

Instructor-led training (in-person and virtual)

Coaching and mentoring

Microlearning

Simulations and scenario-based learning

Almost 90 percent of organizations were using on-the-job training activities to address their skills gaps, including stretch assignments, rotation training programs, and apprenticeship programs. Training isn't the only way TD professionals addressed the gaps, though. Many organizations recruited for key skills (58 percent), offered retention programs for employees with key skills (31 percent), and partnered with the public workforce (28 percent).

In the survey, ATD Research asked working Americans about their training preferences. Most respondents said they were interested in receiving training on critical thinking and problem-solving skills (85 percent), creativity and innovation skills (84 percent), communication and interpersonal skills (82 percent), and leadership and executive-level skills (80 percent).

ATD surveyed 356 TD professionals across all industries and 522 working Americans. The first survey targeted at TD professionals asked about current skills gaps, future skills gaps, training methods, soft skills, and demographic data. The second survey for working Americans included questions about training interests, skills gaps at their organization, and demographic data.

