ATD Research: Effective Learning Assessments Help Organizations Measure Training's Success

Pretesting, testing during training, and post-testing are valuable to measure knowledge level, what participants learned, and if the learners achieved the objectives.

Key findings from the report include:

Most organizations (74 percent) use performance assessments and think they effectively measure learning outcomes. The most common types of performance assessments are showing skills on the job and scenario-based assessments.

Test assessments are common, but only 58 percent of TD professionals think they effectively measure learning. Most organizations rely on single-select, multiple-choice, and true/false questions.

Most organizations rely on learning assessments for foundational skills or compliance training. Employees who don't pass the assessments on the first try are typically allowed to retake the training program or assessment.

"By better understanding how organizations create and use learning assessments, TD professionals can potentially overcome the challenges they face when measuring learning," the report said. "TD professionals should continue to learn and find resources that will allow them to stay current in this area."

ATD surveyed 318 talent development professionals on how they create and use learning assessments at their organization, along with some demographic questions.

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on September 19 at 2 p.m. ET.

