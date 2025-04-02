ATD Research: Government Agencies Face Current and Future Skills Gaps

"The report found that fewer than half of government agencies are assessing current gaps and creating plans to address their most critical needs."—ATD's Bridging the Government Employee Skills Gap: Top Skills to Focus on Improving research report. Post this

About three-quarters of government TD professionals believe government employees will continue to experience a skills gap in the future, mostly in the areas of critical thinking, project management, and leadership. "Four in five federal TD employees expect there to be a future skills gap, and nearly 80 percent of local and state TD employees expect a future skills gap," according to the report.

Key findings from the report include:

Seventy-two percent of government agencies are using live, instructor-led traditional classroom training to bridge skills gaps.

Sixty-six percent of government agencies are using coaching to bridge skills gaps.

Federal government agencies are more likely to use mentoring and rotation training programs than state and local agencies.

"The report found that fewer than half of government agencies are assessing current gaps and creating plans to address their most critical needs," the report said.

ATD surveyed 227 talent development professionals (in September – December 2024) to discover the current and future skills gaps government agencies are facing. The report focuses on the top skills gaps that government agencies are currently facing and asks if they expect to continue facing them. The second part of the report highlights the methods government agencies are using to fill those gaps.

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on April 17 at 2 p.m. ET.

