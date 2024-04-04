ATD Research: Healthcare Employee Training Remains Steady

"Seventy-five percent of healthcare organizations were at least moderately affected by staffing shortages, with the greatest effects of the shortages being a higher workload for remaining staff, increased turnover and increased burnout. — ATD's 2024 State of Healthcare Training report Post this

Organizations tried to attract and retain staff by increasing employee recognition or incentive programs (55 percent), offering increased training opportunities (48 percent), and increasing opportunities for internal advancement (45 percent). Increased employee recognition and increased opportunities for internal advancement were more likely to be used by high-performing organizations, which are defined as those that performed better than their competitors in financial performance, customer and client satisfaction, employee engagement, and growth potential over the next five years and agreed that their talent development functions help them achieve their business goals.

Other key data points from the research included:

Average direct expenditure on learning per employee was $963 , and more than half of respondents expected their spending on learning to increase in the coming year.

, and more than half of respondents expected their spending on learning to increase in the coming year. Average cost per training hour was $102 .

. Average number of learning hours used per employee was 19.5.

Seventy percent of respondents were currently using at least one type of learning technology in their training programs, and although only 27 percent were using artificial intelligence in their talent development programs, 25 percent planned to incorporate the technology into their programs next year.

More than half of organizations are currently using pre- (64 percent) and post-training (56 percent) activities and scenario-based learning (56 percent) in their talent development programs.

The report surveyed 275 talent development professionals in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices and focused on three key topics: training indicators, including spending on training and learning hours used; delivery of training content; and staffing shortages.

A free webinar about the report will take place on Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m. ET.

