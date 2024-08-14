ATD Research: Informal Learning Offers Flexibility in Skills Development

"The talent development profession plays an important role in organizing and promoting informal learning across an organization." — Informal Learning: Measuring Success Outside the Classroom Post this

Key findings from the report include:

The average number of informal learning opportunities offered by organizations is five.

Informal learning makes up more than half of the total learning in 33 percent of organizations.

35 percent of organizations measured the effectiveness of informal learning.

51 percent of respondents believed the use of informal learning will increase in the next two years.

ATD defines informal learning skills and knowledge gained as "outside a structured program, plan, or class. This type of learning occurs naturally through observations, trial and error, and talking and collaborating with others. It is usually spontaneous and could include coaching, mentoring, stretch assignments, or rotational assignments."

"The talent development profession plays an important role in organizing and promoting informal learning across an organization," the report said. "From developing content and promoting opportunities to creating custom learning pathways and solutions for employees, TD professionals are crucial to the process."

Some popular types of informal learning programs offered include mentoring, memberships in professional groups, stretch assignments, networking, and online learning resources (such as gamification). Seventy-one percent of organizations use videos as learning opportunities, while 60 percent offer team-building exercises, 55 percent provide books and articles, and 54 percent offer lunch & learns.

ATD surveyed 297 talent development professionals on how organizations supported and encouraged employees to engage in informal learning, the benefits and challenges of informal learning, and how organizations measured the effectiveness of informal learning

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on August 22 at 2 p.m. ET.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports TD professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

Media Contact

Paula Ketter, Association for Talent Development, 7036838100, [email protected], td.org

SOURCE Association for Talent Development