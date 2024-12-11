ATD Research: L&D Professionals Are Optimistic About TD's Value Within Organizations

"Two-thirds of organizations said TD is represented in their organization's senior leadership team. Fifty-seven percent of survey respondents expect the perceived value of the TD function to moderately or significantly increase over the next few months." Post this

A group of 498 organizations representing a wide range of company sizes and industries provided data on their learning programs for this annual research, sponsored by Insights.

The most popular learning methods include traditional classroom training, online learning, on-the-job training, and learning technologies. The most common type of on-the-job training was coaching and mentoring.

The average number of formal learning hours used per employee was 17.4, down from 20.7 in 2022. Organizations in the finance, insurance, and real estate sectors had the highest number of learning hours used, averaging 26 hours per employee.

Other key findings from the report include:

The average cost per hour of training used was $123 . Most organizations expected their budget to stay the same or increase in 2024.

. Most organizations expected their budget to stay the same or increase in 2024. A third of organizations saw an increase in the TD headcount at their organization. The average organization had 55 TD staff. Trainers, facilitators, HR and OD professionals, and instructional designers were the most addressed positions.

Forty percent of organizations have a TD or learning department.

A free webinar on the report will take place Thursday, January 16, at 2 p.m. ET.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

Media Contact

Paula Ketter, Association for Talent Development, 7036838100, [email protected], td.org

SOURCE Association for Talent Development