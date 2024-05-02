ATD Research: Localizing Training Makes Learning More Effective

ATD's new research found that localizing training content is more than just translating it.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A one-size-fits-all training approach doesn't work in this complex global business world. For training to succeed, adapting content to the needs of the learners is critical, according to new research by the Association for Talent Development (ATD).

Approximately two-thirds of respondents adapted some of their e-learning offerings, and 76 percent of those organizations were at least somewhat effective in their efforts, according to ATD's report Localizing Your Training: How Adapting Your Content Can Make Training More Effective, sponsored by RWS.

Translating content is not the only way to localize training programs. Eighty-four percent of organizations think about the images or pictures they use, and 74 percent consider the symbols they include in their content. Ninety percent localize the phrases they use.

Mandatory and compliance training was most commonly localized by 68 percent of organizations. New employee orientation (64 percent) and processes and procedures (58 percent) were also localized.

"More than 80 percent of TD professionals said employees were more satisfied with their training when content was localized," the report said. "And, more than 80 percent of TD professionals believed localizing content caused learners to retain more information."

The top three reasons why organizations didn't localize content were not enough time, don't have the staff to localize the content, or not enough funding.

According to ATD, it is important to consider which parts of the training need to be localized, what courses or programs need to be localized, and what localization methods will work for the organization. If organizations can't hire a staff member who specializes in localizing content, then they should consider outsourcing the work.

ATD surveyed 311 TD professionals about how they localize training, how it benefits employees, and the challenges they face.

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on May 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports TD professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

Media Contact

Paula Ketter, Association for Talent Development, 7036838100, [email protected], td.org

SOURCE Association for Talent Development