ATD Research: Majority of Organizations Prioritize Diversity and Inclusion Training

Ninety-five percent of organizations provided education on organizational DEI&B policies and procedures. Of organizations that offered education on this topic, 20 percent said they did it well, 62 percent said they were doing OK but had room for improvement, and 18 percent said they struggled with educating employees on this topic.

Nearly three in four organizations use self-paced e-learning for DEI&B education, and 43 percent of organizations have employees do additional readings or use additional study materials after they participate in DEI&B education.

"DEI&B education should be a journey, not a one-stop destination," the report said. "Organizations should use a variety of activities in DEI&B education and give participants assignments so they can continue learning even after the formal program is over."

ATD recommends continuing to make improvements to DEI&B education, getting buy-in from senior leaders, and offering DEI&B education using different modalities (in-person, e-learning, and so forth).

Other key findings include:

Less than half of organizations had a dedicated DEI&B function; however, when organizations had been offering DEI&B education for five or more years, 61 percent had a dedicated DEI&B function.

Forty percent of organizations provided a dedicated DEI&B education budget; however, when they had been offering education for five or more years, 52 percent had a budget.

The most common challenge organizations faced when implementing DEI&B education was that staff were not interested or didn't want to take time to participate.

The research surveyed 1,048 talent development professionals and focused on how organizations were providing education opportunities, DEI&B budgets, the challenges associated with offering DEI&B programs, and the differences between organizations that had DEI&B programs and those that did not.

A free webinar on the report will take place November 21 at 2 p.m.

