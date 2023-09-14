ATD Research: Measuring Learning Program Effectiveness Is Challenging

87% of organizations found it difficult to isolate training impact. Tweet this

Organizations have access to a great deal of data. Still, according to this study, less than half of organizations (46 percent) provided data literacy learning opportunities for employees, and just 51 percent of organizations offered training on data analysis.

High-performing organizations—defined as organizations that performed as well or better than their competitors in financial performance, customer and client satisfaction, employee engagement, and growth potential for the next five years and agreed that their TD functions helped them achieve business goals—were significantly more likely to offer learning programs to employees on these topics than average-performing organizations:

Data literacy (66 percent compared with 41 percent)

Data analysis (71 percent compared with 46 percent)

Data privacy (91 percent compared with 75 percent)

To help organizations improve their ability to measure learning program effectiveness, ATD makes several resources and recommendations. One recommendation is to provide employees with opportunities to improve their data skills. Talent development professionals also may need additional training because more than one out of three respondents rated themselves as exploring or informed about data literacy skills, and almost one out of three said the same about their data analysis skills.

Other key findings include:

The most common evaluation framework used by organizations was Kirkpatrick's Four Levels of Evaluation (71 percent).

The two most common ways to collect evaluation data were:

Online surveys (92 percent)

Informal conversations (67 percent)

The research surveyed 222 talent development professionals and focused on the importance of being a data-driven organization and methods to measure the impact of learning programs, communicate results, and manage the challenges of measuring impact.

ATD will hold a free webinar about the report on Thursday, October 12, at 2 p.m.

