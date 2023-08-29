ATD Research: New Manager Development Training Gains Traction in Organizations

"Managers play a crucial role in an organization and … providing training to new managers can give them the tools they need to make the transition and ensure continued success." —New Manager Development: Building a Foundation for the Future Tweet this

"Managers play a crucial role in an organization and … providing training to new managers can give them the tools they need to make the transition and ensure continued success," noted ATD's New Manager Development: Building a Foundation for the Future report, sponsored by Third Factor.

Lack of resources—such as funding, staff, or time—was the primary reason that organizations did not offer new programs. Forty percent of organizations that did not offer new manager development programs said it was not considered an organizational priority.

"Managers are the biggest factor in a team's productivity and engagement, which makes developing capable managers one of talent development's most vital roles. Providing formal opportunities for new managers to learn and practice skills that allow them to get results through others, build strong team culture, and create the conditions in which employees can grow and thrive is increasingly a strategic necessity," said Dane Jensen, CEO of Third Factor.

Other key findings include:

The primary goal of new manager development programs was better performance by the new manager, with 85 percent of respondents citing it as a major goal. Better performance by the new manager's employees was cited as a major goal by 62 percent. Continuity of organizational culture and values was a goal for 69 percent.

The majority of organizations used internal staff to train new managers, including internal trainers (74 percent) and internal staff who were not trainers (51 percent), such as senior managers or HR staff. Only 35 percent of respondents used a third-party vendor or content provider for new manager development programs.

New managers were most likely to receive training in communication skills (93 percent), providing feedback (92 percent), and performance management (91 percent). Organizations that were high performers were significantly more likely to make employee engagement and delegating major areas of focus than organizations that were not high performers.

This research surveyed 287 talent development professionals about their new manager development programs. Of these, 28 percent were directors or above.

The research investigated goals of new manager development programs, who was eligible to receive the training, the type of training offered, and who conducted the training. Of the responding organizations, 20 percent reported performing well across several key business areas and having talent development functions that made strong contributions to organizational performance. The research compared these highly effective organizations with other study respondents to identify new manager development practices with statistically significant connections to high performance.

A free webinar on the report will take place Tuesday, September 5, at 2 p.m.

